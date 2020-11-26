https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Texas-Tech-89-Rio-Grande-56-15755136.php
Texas Tech 89, Rio Grande 56
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS TECH (1-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gerlich
|29
|0-4
|2-2
|1-6
|3
|2
|2
|Gordon
|35
|8-16
|1-2
|2-7
|2
|2
|18
|Gray
|31
|9-17
|5-5
|2-8
|3
|1
|24
|Carr
|32
|5-10
|3-3
|0-7
|4
|1
|15
|Tucker
|25
|6-7
|5-9
|1-6
|4
|1
|18
|Jackson
|15
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|2
|3
|0
|Murray
|16
|1-4
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|4
|2
|Wade-Warren
|17
|4-8
|0-2
|2-6
|0
|1
|10
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|33-66
|16-24
|11-49
|18
|15
|89
Percentages: FG 5.000, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Carr 2-5, Wade-Warren 2-2, Gordon 1-4, Gray 1-3, Tucker 1-1, Gerlich 0-3, Murray 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Gerlich 2, Wade-Warren 1)
Turnovers: 9 (Gray 3, Gordon 2, Gerlich 1, Carr 1, Tucker 1, Wade-Warren 1)
Steals: 5 (Carr 2, Jackson 2, Gerlich 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RIO GRANDE (0-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Belosevic
|26
|4-9
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|2
|8
|Soysal
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Graham
|31
|3-6
|4-5
|0-2
|2
|1
|10
|Jones
|21
|5-11
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|12
|McGarity
|20
|0-5
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|3
|0
|Cajero
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|5
|2
|Hicks
|18
|2-5
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|3
|5
|Williams
|21
|2-7
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|5
|Lewis
|14
|2-5
|0-3
|2-3
|0
|2
|5
|Martino
|7
|2-4
|1-3
|0-3
|0
|2
|5
|Sanchez
|11
|2-4
|0-2
|1-4
|0
|2
|4
|Sturdivant
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-62
|6-16
|8-36
|7
|24
|56
Percentages: FG 37.097, FT .375.
3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Jones 1-3, Hicks 1-2, Williams 1-2, Lewis 1-4, Belosevic 0-4, Graham 0-1, McGarity 0-1, Sturdivant 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Cajero 1, Martino 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Soysal 3, Sturdivant 3, Jones 2, Hicks 2, Williams 2, McGarity 1, Lewis 1, Martino 1, Sanchez 1)
Steals: 1 (Belosevic 1)
Technical Fouls: 1 (Team 1)
|Rio Grande
|15
|7
|15
|19
|—
|56
|Texas Tech
|26
|21
|24
|18
|—
|89
A_2,523
Officials_Demoya Williams, Roy Gulbeyan, Brian Hall
View Comments