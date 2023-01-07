Texas Tech 78, TCU 70

Ferrell 2-4 0-0 4, Gerlich 4-7 8-9 16, Lewis 3-7 0-0 6, Scott 7-15 4-5 20, Shavers 2-6 2-2 6, Tofaeono 2-3 1-2 5, Chevalier 0-0 0-0 0, Maupin 4-11 4-4 14, McKinney 1-2 2-2 4, Veitenheimer 1-1 0-0 3, Wenger 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-56 21-24 78
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run