Texas Tech 78, Mercer 66

Gerlich 2-6 2-2 7, Maupin 6-10 13-13 27, McKinney 1-5 0-0 3, Scott 1-9 10-10 12, Shavers 6-13 8-9 21, Tofaeono 1-2 1-2 3, Chevalier 0-0 0-2 0, Freelon 0-2 0-0 0, Ukkonen 0-1 0-0 0, Veitenheimer 2-2 0-0 5, Wenger 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-50 34-38 78
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves