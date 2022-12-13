Texas Tech 77, E. Washington 70

Allegri 5-11 1-1 14, Jones 2-4 1-3 5, Price 3-3 4-4 11, Davis 2-7 1-2 6, Venters 10-19 1-1 26, Coward 1-3 1-1 3, Erikstrup 1-2 0-0 3, Harper 1-1 0-0 2, Stroud 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 9-12 70.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run