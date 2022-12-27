Texas Tech 68, MVSU 45

Gibson 0-3 0-0 0, Harleaux 3-8 4-8 10, Mueck 1-6 1-2 3, Eagle Chasing 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 3-9 1-2 10, Hunt 1-6 0-0 2, Jones 1-1 0-0 3, Mahoney 4-10 3-4 11, Saffold 2-5 0-0 6, Totals 15-48 9-16 45
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run