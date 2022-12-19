Texas Tech 66, McNeese St. 47

Tanks 0-1 0-0 0, Chamberlin 3-7 0-0 6, Hansen 3-8 0-0 7, Kulinska 6-12 2-2 15, Stubblefield 1-2 0-1 2, Falkowska 0-1 0-0 0, Hermoso 0-0 0-0 0, Watts 1-7 0-0 2, Grace Wener 0-0 0-0 0, Gabrielle Wener 0-0 0-0 0, Guihon 1-3 5-6 7, Rosini 2-2 0-0 4, Yespes 0-1 0-0 0, Mullins 1-7 2-4 4, Totals 18-51 9-13 47
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run