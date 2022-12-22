Texas Tech 59, UC Riverside 38

Blount 4-11 2-4 10, Bryant 2-8 0-0 4, Atchley 2-7 0-0 5, Marshall 1-5 2-2 5, Webster 3-9 1-1 7, Stenberg 0-1 0-0 0, Tillery 3-4 1-2 7, Aikins 0-3 0-0 0, Matarranz 0-0 0-0 0, Morse 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 15-50 6-9 38
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run