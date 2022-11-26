Texas St. 78, S. Utah 65

Fausett 6-15 0-0 14, Spurgin 4-5 1-2 9, Allen 1-2 2-3 4, Butler 2-8 4-4 8, Jones 7-18 9-11 26, Healy 2-4 0-0 4, Lemetti 0-2 0-0 0, Barnes 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Fallah 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 22-59 16-22 65.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves