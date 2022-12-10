Texas St. 71, Texas-Arlington 65

Ceaser 8-14 5-5 23, Love 0-2 0-0 0, Sykes 0-4 5-8 5, Davis 3-8 0-0 7, Harrell 1-4 2-2 4, Drinnon 4-7 1-2 10, Martin 2-4 4-7 8, Gatkek 4-6 0-0 8, Dawson 2-4 0-0 6, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 17-24 71.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run