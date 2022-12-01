Texas St. 65, Lamar 55

Love 2-4 0-0 4, Sykes 5-9 2-6 12, Davis 3-8 0-0 7, Dawson 2-4 1-2 6, Harrell 6-11 4-5 18, Drinnon 5-7 0-1 11, Gatkek 3-4 1-2 7, Mason 0-4 0-0 0, Coleman 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 8-16 65.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run