Texas St. 64, South Alabama 58

Martin 4-6 5-8 13, Morgan 4-14 0-0 8, Drinnon 2-8 2-2 7, Harrell 5-14 2-2 12, Mason 2-4 2-2 6, Love 4-5 0-0 8, Sykes 1-2 0-0 2, Coleman 2-3 1-2 5, Davis 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 25-58 12-16 64.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run