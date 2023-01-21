Texas Southern 70, Alabama A&M 59

Barnes 6-11 4-4 17, Nicholas 6-11 1-2 13, Walker 3-8 6-8 12, Farooq 3-8 2-2 9, Mortle 4-9 1-2 10, Granger 2-2 3-4 7, Henry 0-3 0-1 0, Craig 0-0 2-2 2, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, O'Neal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 19-25 70.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run