Texas Rio Grande Valley 103, Abilene Christian 86

Pleasant 3-5 2-3 8, Allen 6-9 13-14 26, Cameron 4-11 3-3 12, Daniels 3-6 0-0 6, Dibba 3-11 4-4 10, Madden 1-4 0-0 3, J.Jackson 1-4 0-0 3, Simmons 3-7 1-1 7, Steele 2-7 0-0 5, Bettiol 3-4 0-2 6, Gai 0-0 0-0 0, Seat 0-4 0-0 0, Muoneke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-72 23-27 86.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run