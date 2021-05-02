Texas Rangers rally for 5-3 victory over Boston Red Sox May 2, 2021 Updated: May 2, 2021 6:01 p.m.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — David Dahl and Brock Holt hit RBI singles in Texas' three-run eighth, and the Rangers took advantage of a costly error on Alex Verdugo, topping the Boston Red Sox 5-3 on Sunday.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa homered to help Texas take three of four games against the AL East leaders and win consecutive games for the first time since April 18-19. Josh Sborz (3-1) got three outs for the win, and Ian Kennedy worked the ninth for his seventh save in seven opportunities.