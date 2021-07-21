Texas, Oklahoma reportedly reach out to SEC about joining July 21, 2021 Updated: July 21, 2021 7:03 p.m.
1 of9 Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks during the NCAA college football Big 12 media days Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley speaks from the stage with mannequins in the back ground during NCAA college football Big 12 media days Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley speaks from the stage during NCAA college football Big 12 media days Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby is shown on the giant screen as he speaks during NCAA college football Big 12 media days Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby speaks to reporters during NCAA college football Big 12 media days Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby speaks during NCAA college football Big 12 media days Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian walks on stage behind mannequins wearing Texas and Oklahoma uniforms during the NCAA college football Big 12 media days Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 CORRECTS DATELINE TO ARLINGTON, TEXAS, NOT DALLAS AS ORIGINALLY SENT - Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, center, speaks during NCAA college football Big 12 media days Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher speaks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Southeastern Conference media days, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Big 12 powers Texas and Oklahoma have reached out the Southeastern Conference about potentially joining the league, the Houston Chronicle reported Wednesday, citing a source it did not identify.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey declined to comment on the report from the newspaper, which cited a “high-ranking official with knowledge of the situation” and said an announcement could come in the next couple of weeks. Adding two members would give the powerhouse SEC 16 teams, the largest in major college football.