Texas Fishing Report

The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Nov. 11 and also available on the internet at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/recreational/fishreport.phtml:

CENTRAL

AUSTIN: GOOD. Water clear; 64 degrees; 0.75' low. Largemouth bass are fair on jigs, finesse worms, spinners, and flutter spoons near boat docks, creeks, inlets, and rocky shorelines. There is an early-morning bite with topwaters and poppers on rocky points and grass beds. Sunfish are good on earthworms and live crickets along ledges, boat docks, and brush. Catfish are good punch bait, shrimp, and cut bait.

BASTROP: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 67 degrees; Largemouth bass are good fishing creeks ledges, shorelines, and shallow brush on bladed spinners, medium crankbaits, brown or orange craws, and jerk baits. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles and standing timber in 14-25’. Channel and blue catfish are good on cut bait, live bait, and earthworms.

BELTON: EXCELLENT. Water clear; 66 degrees; 0.78' low. Black bass are good near rocky shorelines, creeks, and brushy outcrops on crankbaits, jigs, and buzzbaits. White bass are excellent on the main lake flats, humps, and drop-offs with slabs and swimbaits in 20-35’. Hybrid stripers are good with live bait in the main lake from 18-35’. Topwater plugs, crankbaits, and swimbaits are effective with surfacing schools of hybrids and white bass. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in brush piles in 15-28’. Catfish are good on shrimp and punch bait.

BROWNWOOD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 67 degrees; 2.33' low. Largemouth bass are fair with jerk baits, dark skirted jigs, and spinners in 3-12’ near creeks, rocky shorelines, and fallen timber. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles and timber near a creek channel. White bass and hybrids are good on jigging spoons and slabs in the main lake near humps, ridges, and flats. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in 6-20’ near baited areas.

BUCHANAN: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 62-66 degrees; 5.85' low. Largemouth bass are good with skirted jigs, pumpkin craws, bladed spinners, and shad or perch imitating crankbaits points, rock ledges, and the rocky shorelines. Striped bass are good along the river channel with live bait in 25-35’. White bass are excellent on slabs near drop-offs, humps, and flats. Use sonar to locate schools of baitfish and feeding fish. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 14-28’ fishing timber and brush piles. Channel catfish are good on punch bait, shrimp, and cut bait.

CANYON LAKE: EXCELLENT. Water clear; 63 degrees; 4.52' low. Striper fishing is good along the river channel with live bait. White bass are excellent on humps, flats, and ridges with white slabs and jigging spoons. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Largemouth bass are good with crankbaits, blue or black skirted jigs, and plastic finesse worms near docks, timber, and rock piles. Smallmouth bass are good on plastic grubs and small cranks in 3-12’ along rock ledges and steep rocky shorelines. Catfish are good with prepared baits, chicken liver, and cut bait. Crappie are good with live minnows near brush piles and timber near a creek or drop off in 12-25’.

FAYETTE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 65 degrees. Largemouth bass are good on chatter baits, spinners, and finesse worms on rocky points, shorelines, and brushy coves. Sunfish are fair on earthworms and live crickets around bank ledges and brush. Catfish are good on punch bait near baited areas.

GRANBURY: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 64 degrees; 0.04' low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and flipping baits in 4-12’ near boathouses, submerged timber, and rock ledges. Crappie fishing is fair around brush piles and boat docks with minnows and jigs. Catfishing is good with cut bait or punch bait. White bass are good using slabs, small crankbaits, and swimbaits. Stripers are good with live bait or trolling with swimbaits along the main lake channel in 20-35'. Watch for birds diving on feeding schools.

GRANGER: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 65 degrees; 1.49' low. Black bass are good on crankbaits, silver-bladed spinners, and jigs near rock banks, creeks, and tree stumps. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs on brush piles and timber near a drop off in 14-24’. White bass are good on slabs in 15-30’ near main lake humps, flats, and drop-offs. Catfish are good on cut bait and earthworms. Yellow cats are slow on live perch and goldfish.

LIMESTONE: GOOD. Water clear; 64 degrees; 0.74' low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms and craws, medium-sized crankbaits, and skirted jigs along ledges with timber or brush, creek channels, and off rocky points and shorelines. White bass are good with jigging spoons and slabs near flats, drop-offs, and ledges in the main lake in 15-30’. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles and submerged timber. Catfish are good on cut bait or shrimp.

LBJ: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 66 degrees; 0.54' low. Black bass are fair on plastic finesse worms and square billed crankbaits near docks, brush, creeks, and rocky shorelines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles and docks. White bass are fair over main lake points, flats, drop-offs, and humps in 15-35’ with white or chartreuse slabs. Catfish are good on punch bait, earthworms, and cut bait in 8-15’.

NAVARRO MILLS: GOOD. Water clear; 69 degrees; 0.44' low. Crappie are good on minnows around the marina, brush piles, and standing timber in 12-25’. Catfish are good with live bait and cut bait. White bass are good on slabs and swimbaits in 15-30’. Black bass are good with jerk baits, skirted jigs, and spinners near docks, brush piles, and timber.

PROCTOR: GOOD. Water clear; 63 degrees; 0.32' low. Largemouth bass are good on Texas-rigged worms, white or chartreuse skirted jigs, and crankbaits in submerged brush, creeks, and sloping shorelines. Hybrid stripers are good with live bait and slabs in the main lake around 22-35’. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs in 14-28’ in standing timber and brush piles. Catfish remain good on shrimp and cut bait.

SOMERVILLE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 66 degrees; 2.19' low. White bass and hybrids are good with live bait, white slabs, and jigging spoons in 25-35’ on main lake flats, slopes, ridges, and humps. Crappie are good on live minnows and jigs in brush piles and flooded timber in 14-25’. Catfish are good with shrimp and punch bait in 8-20’. Largemouth bass are good with wacky worms, silver or chrome crankbaits, and silver bladed spinnerbaits near the creek mouths, drop-offs, rocky shorelines, and roadbeds.

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 67 degrees; 2.40' high. Black bass are good on silver bladed spinners, jigs, jerk baits, and craws working brush piles, rock bluffs, and points. Smallmouth bass are good with grubs and small crankbaits near rocky banks, ledges, and drop-offs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in brush piles and standing timber in 14-28’. White bass are good on slabs off main lake ridges, humps, drop-offs, and along the dam. Catfish are good with chicken liver or punch bait. Blue cats are good with cut bait or live bait near brush piles.

TRAVIS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 70 degrees; 21.09' low. Largemouth bass are good with jerk baits, swimbaits, and black and white skirted jigs near boat docks, rock ledges, and points. White bass are good with slabs working main lake flats, drop-offs, and humps. Trolling is effective with swimbaits. Striper action along the main river channel is fair with live bait. Watch for bird activity to indicate feeding schools near the surface. Crappie are fair on minnows in 15-25’ near docks, brush piles, and rock ledges. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared baits in 10-20’.

WALTER E. LONG: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 65 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair on skirted jigs and chatter bait near creeks, points, and brushy shorelines. Hybrid stripers are fair with live shad. Crappie are good on minnows in 14-24’ near brush piles or timber. Catfish are good on cut bait and shrimp. Sunfish are good on worms and crickets.

WACO: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 63 degrees; 1.04' low. Largemouth bass are good on skirted jigs, jerk baits, and crankbaits near the creeks, brush, rocky shorelines, and coves. Crappie are good on minnows fishing brush piles around 13-20’. Sunfish are good on cutworms or live crickets. Channel and blue catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait.

WHITNEY: EXCELLENT. Water clear; 65 degrees; 2.33' low. Black bass are good on rocky points, creeks ledges, timber and weed beds on finesse worms, shad like crankbaits, and white skirted jigs. Topwater plugs are working early in shallow areas where shad is present. White bass are excellent on the main lake with jigging spoons and slabs. Stripers are good with live shad along the main lake river channel edges in 15-35’. Watch for diving birds working the feeding schools of White bass and Stripers. Crappie are good with jigs and minnows in 14-25’ timber near creek channels and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait, shrimp, and cut bait.

NORTHEAST

ARLINGTON: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 66 degrees; 4.16' low. Largemouth bass are good on spinners, crankbaits, skirted jigs, and wacky worms on points, shorelines, and submerged brush. Crappie are good near boat docks and timber on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on punch baits and shrimp in 12-18’.

ATHENS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 67 degrees; 0.28' high. Largemouth bass are good on perch like crankbaits, chartreuse spinners, and jigs working the creeks, brush piles, and brushy shorelines. Crappie are good with minnows and small jigs in standing timber and boat docks. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait. Sunfish are good on cutworms and crickets.

BENBROOK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 65 degrees; 4.33' low. Largemouth bass are good fishing square billed crankbaits, skirted jigs, and finesse worms near rocky shorelines, roadbeds, and brush. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs fishing structure and brush piles in 12-25’. Hybrid striped bass are fair with live bait. White bass are good with white or chartreuse slabs and jigging spoons on the flats, channels, and humps. Watch for diving birds to mark schools of feeding fish. Catfish are fair with punch bait over baited areas.

BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 63 degrees; 0.76' low. Black bass are fair on shad like crankbaits, silver bladed spinners, and jerk baits in 6-18’ near brush, rocks, and boat docks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles and bridges in 15-25’. Catfish are good on cut bait in 12-25' near baited holes.

BRIDGEPORT: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 66 degrees; 3.32' low. Black bass are good on spinners, crankbaits, and jerk baits in 3-12’ fishing docks, main lake points near timber, shorelines, and points. There is an early topwater bite on the points. Crappie are good on minnows and chartreuse jigs fishing bridges, timber, and brush piles. White bass are good on chartreuse or white slabs on main lake drop-offs, flats, and channels. Hybrid stripers are good along the main lake channel with live bait. Catfish are good on cut bait, shrimp, and prepared bait in 8-20’.

CADDO: GOOD. Water stained; 64 degrees; 0.35' high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water working jerk baits, white or gray spinners, and skirted jigs in 3-5’. Texas-rigged plastic worms and medium crankbaits are productive in deeper water near timber and vegetation lines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber near a drop-off or creek channel. White bass are good on white or silver slabs in the main lake. Chain Pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on punch bait, live bait, and nightcrawlers in 7-20’ fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.

CEDAR CREEK: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 64 degrees; 0.65' low. Largemouth bass are good working topwater plugs, skirted jigs, small crankbaits, and jerk baits early on creeks, rocky points, boat docks, and retainer walls. Shaky heads skirted jigs, and square billed crankbaits fished near boat docks, brush piles, and timber are productive as well. Hybrids and sand bass are caught off main lake points and humps with slabs, swimbaits, and live bait. Crappie are excellent with jigs and minnows in brush piles, boat docks, and bridges in 15-28’. Catfish are excellent in 6-18’ with punch bait, shrimp, and cut bait.

COOPER: Good. Water clear; 65 degrees; 3.75' low. Largemouth bass are good on short plastic worms and finesse worms, shad like crankbaits and white skirted jigs in 2-15’. The white bass and hybrids are good in 20-35’ with live bait, slabs, and jigging spoons over humps, ridges, and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs on brush piles and timber near creek channels. Catfish are good on cut bait and shrimp in 11-25’.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 66 degrees; 1.54' low. Black bass are good fishing jigs, wacky worms, and medium crankbaits near boat docks and brush piles. White bass are good with chartreuse slabs fishing humps, flats, and drop-offs. Crappie are fair on minnows between 15-25’ working docks, submerged brush, and standing timber. Catfish are good on fresh cut bait and live bait.

FORK: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 64 degrees; 2.07' low. Largemouth bass are excellent on skirted jigs, shad or perch colored crankbaits, and bladed spinners near heavy timber, roadbeds, brushy points, and rocky shorelines. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water with slabs, small swimbaits, and jigging spoons. Crappie are good on minnows in 14-25’ in brush piles and standing timber near creek ledges or drop-offs. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in 8-24’.

GRAHAM: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 64 degrees; 0.83' low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, black and white skirted jigs, and jerk baits in timber and near docks, brushy points, rocky shorelines, and creek channels. Crappie are good on minnows and shad colored jigs in channel bends, brush piles, and under deeper boat docks. White bass are good on white or chartreuse slabs and jigging spoons. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait in 20-35’. Catfish are good on cut shad, punch bait, and live bait.

GRAPEVINE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 66 degrees; 0.54' low. Largemouth bass are good on lipless crankbaits, wacky worms, and jerk baits near brush piles, standing timber edges, and rough shorelines. White bass are good in 20-35’ with slabs and swimbaits near main lake humps, flats, and drop-offs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in marinas and near submerged structure. Catfish are fair on punch bait and cut bait.

JACKSONVILLE: GOOD. Water clear; 63 degrees; 0.12' low. Largemouth bass are good with red or brown Texas-rigged plastic worms, white spinners, and crankbaits near docks, riprap, brush and brush piles. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 14-25’ around submerged structure and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut shad, earthworms, and punch bait.

JOE POOL: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 64 degrees; 1.27 low. Largemouth bass are good fishing shad like crankbaits, skirted jigs, and silver bladed spinners along channel ledges, vegetation edges, and rocky shorelines. Crappie are fair near brush piles and timber on minnows and jigs in 15-28’. Catfish are good on punch bait, cut bait, and chicken liver.

LAKE O’ THE PINES: GOOD. Water stained; 62 degrees; 0.05' low. Largemouth bass are fair on finesse worms, skirted jigs, and crankbaits in 8-24’. Crappie are good on minnows in the standing timber areas along the creek channel, bridges, and brush piles in 15-28’. Catfish are fair with cut bait or live bait.

LAVON: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 65 degrees; 1.68' low. Crappie are excellent on minnows or jigs fishing 12-24’ over brush piles and bridges. White bass are good in the 20-30’ bouncing slabs and heavy spoons. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Black bass are fair on crankbaits and jigs in 8-24’. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in 14-25’.

LEWISVILLE: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 63 degrees; 0.55' low. Black bass are good fishing points, coves, and standing timber with the Senkos, jerk baits, shad like swimbaits, chartreuse spinners, and bladed jigs. White bass are excellent on white or chartreuse bouncing slabs and jigging spoons in 20-35’. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Swimbaits and chrome slabs are effective with this topwater action Crappie are very good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, bridges, and standing timber. Catfish are excellent on cut bait and punch bait.

MARTIN CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 67 degrees; 2.54' low. Largemouth bass are good on jerk baits, spinners, crankbaits, and finesse worms in 8-18’. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 12-28’ in timber and brush piles. Catfish are fair on cut bait in 12-25’.

PALESTINE: GOOD. Water clear; 63 degrees; 0.29' low. Largemouth bass are fair working craws, jigs, and medium crankbaits near boat docks, creeks, and rocky areas. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around bridges and timber in 15-25’. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait, A-rigs, and swimbaits. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Catfish are good on punch bait, chicken liver, and cut bait.

PALO PINTO: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 67 degrees; 1.04' low. Largemouth bass are good on points, flats, brushy or rocky shorelines with red or brown Texas-rigged plastic worms or craws, lipless crankbaits, and skirted jigs. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows near boat docks and brush piles in 14-28’. White bass are good on slabs near main lake ridges, drop-offs, and flats. Hybrid bass are good on live shad in 20-35’. Catfish are good on shrimp and cut bait.

RAY HUBBARD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 65 degrees; 1.57' low. Largemouth bass are fair on pumpkin craws, shad like crankbaits, white spinners, and jerk baits in timber, near banks, creeks, and drop-offs. White bass are good fishing slabs and white jigging spoons on main lake flats, humps, and slopes in 15-28’. Crappie are good near bridges, brush piles, and submerged timber in with minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on cut bait and earthworms in 12-25’.

RAY ROBERTS: FAIR; Water lightly stained; 64 degrees; 0.69' low. Largemouth bass are fair on jigs, crankbaits, and spinners in 5-20’ near points, timber, riprap, and creeks. White bass are fair in 15-35’ on slabs near main lake points, slopes, and drop-offs. Crappie are fair on minnows and small jigs in brush piles between 18-28’. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait.

RICHLAND CHAMBERS: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 67 degrees; 1.14 low. Largemouth bass are good on shad like crankbaits, skirted jigs, and bladed spinners fishing near boat docks, points, creeks, and submerged brush. White bass and hybrids are excellent on slabs and jigging spoons on flats and humps. Crappie are excellent on minnows or jigs on bridge pilings, timber, and in brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and live perch. Bream are good on live crickets near boat docks, shallow brush, and rocky shorelines.

SQUAW CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 65 degrees; 0.41' high. Catfishing is good in baited areas with shrimp, punch bait, and cut bait. The largemouth bass fishing is fair around structure on jerk baits, bladed spinners, and perch like crankbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in standing timber and brush piles.

SULPHUR SPRINGS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 65 degrees; 3.08' low. Largemouth bass are good on finesse worms and medium-sized crankbaits near brush piles, creek ledges, and fallen timber. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 13-28’ near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut shad and punch bait in 6-18’.

TAWAKONI: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 63-67 degrees; 1.41' low. Catfish are excellent on live bait and cut bait. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, Texas-rigged plastic worms, football jigs, and light-colored swimbaits. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on live bait and slabs, with some fish schooling on the surface. Use sonar to locate fish in deeper water near ridges, flats, and humps in the main lake. Crappie are excellent on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, and bridge pilings.

TEXOMA: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 66 degrees; 1.92' low. Striped bass and white bass are excellent on live shad and slabs. Diving birds are marking feeding schools feeding on the surface throughout the lake. Largemouth bass are good fishing plastic worms, silver bladed spinners, and minnow-like jerk baits in 2-12’ chasing shad. Crappie are fair on minnows near boathouses, timber, creek ledges, and brush piles in 15-25’. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait.

TYLER: GOOD. Water clear; 66 degrees; 0.18' low. Black bass are good on Texas-rigged plastic worms, jigs, jerk baits, and crankbaits fishing docks, shorelines, and creek mouths. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, structure, and timber in 18-25’. Catfish are good on chicken liver and cut bait. White bass are good in 18-30’ on slabs.

WEATHERFORD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 64 degrees; 1.55' low. Largemouth bass are good on jigs, crankbaits, and pumpkin craws near rocky shorelines and points, fallen timber, and brush. White bass are good in 20-35’ with slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around docks, marinas, and submerged cover. Catfish are good on punch bait.

WORTH: GOOD. Water clear; 65 degrees; 1.73' low. Largemouth bass are good with crankbaits, flutter spoons, and jerk baits working creek mouths, shorelines, and boat docks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs fishing brush piles, timber that lines a creek channel and under docks. Catfish are good on cut bait, punch bait, and shrimp.

WRIGHT PATMAN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 64 degrees; 3.99' high. Largemouth bass are good on square-billed cranks and bladed spinners along creek channels, timber, and points. White bass are good on jigging spoons and slabs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near structure and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait and live bait.

SOUTH

AMISTAD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 71 degrees; 43.87’ low. With low winds and temps in the 70′s and 80′s, we are having a great fall stretch of fishing. Black bass are good between 12-18 feet along the rocks and shallow among vegetation in under than 6'. Keep working square-billed crankbait, topwater, and Carolina rigged weighted worms. White bass are fair with more surface feeding activity, along with deeper channels. Catfish are fair on shrimp, chicken livers, and stinkbait dough balls still more in the river than the main lake. Remember to stay on the Texas side of the lake unless you possess a Mexican fishing license.

CALAVERAS: FAIR. Water stained; 69-72 degrees. Red drum remain slow with small spurts of activity. Black bass are good in afternoon fishing along the riprap with crankbait and large worms or bulrush, especially on warm sunny afternoons with topwaters. Hybrid striped bass are good with spoons and rattle traps, finding schools of feeding fish. Catfish are good on stinkbait, chicken livers, and cut shad.

CHOKE CANYON: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 72-75 degrees; 21.58’ low. Largemouth bass are good for fishing mid-depth to shallow working points and vegetation. Topwaters, worms, and crankbait have been best fishing below 16'. White bass are fair on small crankbait and Alabama rigs. Crappie are good in creeks and above shallow brush. Catfish are fair with live bait and cheese bait.

CORPUS CHRISTI LAKE: GOOD. Water stained; 70 degrees; 6.63’ low. Largemouth bass remain good in afternoons among feeder creeks, brush piles, and vegetation cover fishing Carolina-rigged worms, jerk bait, and topwater. Crappie are good on jigs in creeks and under docks switching to minnows at night. Catfish are good on cut bait and cheese bait.

FALCON: FAIR. Water lightly stained north, clear south; 76 degrees; 37.90’ low. The theme recently has been working structures with the hope of rising water and knowing that traffic is picking up. Black bass are fair on the rip rap along the dam, abandoned buildings, and not much bass activity on brush unless fishing for crappie. Lunkers aren’t shy in afternoons on C-rigged worms and bigger crankbait. White bass are still great following birds and feeding mid-lake closer to the surface. Crappie are excellent suspending above brush piles between 12-18'. Catfish are very good hitting coves at their deepest and using live bait and stinky bait. Remember to stay on the Texas side unless you possess a Mexican fishing license.

MEDINA: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 71 degrees; 28.76’ low. Black bass are good fishing drops, brush, and cove entrances on worms, crankbait, and spinners. White bass are good with Alabama rigs with mid-lake activity and fishing off points. Striped bass are fair trolling close to mid-lake. Crappie are fair over brush on jigs. Catfish are fair on live bait, chicken livers, and blood baits.

TEXANA: GOOD. Water stained; 76 degrees; 1.03’ low. Largemouth bass are fair, turning on some topwater action recently near vegetation. 111 bridge and other man-made structures and good to troll with worms, spinners, and crankbait. Crappie remain great and suspended around prominent structure or larger brush with jigs. Catfish are good on stinkbait, cut bait, and live bait.

SOUTHEAST

BRAUNIG: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 68 degrees. Red drum are slow with some success on 80-degree-plus days. Largemouth bass are good fishing the deeper rocks of rip rap and close to vegetation on topwater, worms, spinners, and crankbaits. Stripers are fair, wanting to turn on at any sign of cooler weather. Catfish are good on live bait, cut bait, and cheese bait.

B.A. STEINHAGEN: FAIR. Water stained; 69 degrees; 0.51’ low. Black bass are good, in numbers, fishing early and late in days near vegetation with crankbaits and spinners. Crappie are good on jigs to cover water understructure and staying close to extended areas of vegetative cover. Sunfish are fair with jigs and crickets under docks. Catfish are good day and night on cut and prepped bait.

CONROE: GOOD. Water stained; 67 degrees; 1.94’ low. Black bass are great with worms, spinners, topwater, and occasional live bait. Man-made structures will help you catch numbers but fish deeper structures for the lunkers. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows in shallower mad made structure. Hybrid striped bass are fair feeding on baitfish in schools near points and in coves. Catfish are good on cut bait, live bait, and dough balls. Sunfish are OK with live worms, crickets, and power bait pellets.

GIBBONS CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 68 degrees. Largemouth bass are good occasionally schooling in open water, timber, and creeks. Worms are primary baits, along with some crankbait and jigs. Crappie are fair on minnows suspended over brush starting to move to more structure. Catfish are fair on live bait, along with some dough pellets getting deeper every day. Sunfish are fair on cutworms near the bank and in structures.

HOUSTON COUNTY: FAIR. Water stained; 68 degrees; 0.06’ low. Black bass are good in and above brush between 8-22 feet depending on habitat, using predominantly worms and some spinners. Crappie are good above brush below marinas and at night on the pier. Bream and bluegill are good using live worms. Catfish are good on shad, prepped dough balls with trot making a comeback with live bait.

LIVINGSTON: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 66 degrees; 0.27’ low. Black bass are good and can caught in mid-depth to shallow water. Just outside of coves and where creeks meet the lake around 12 of depth are best on worms, spinners, and crankbaits. Striped bass remain good mid-lake on shad with consistency. Crappie are good on jigs staying above brush structure and below big structure. White bass are good with deep structures mid-depth. Catfish are fair on live bait, and stinkbait in the main river channel.

NACONICHE: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 68-71 degrees. Largemouth bass are good fishing in less than 10' on vegetation and creeks. Best baits are cranks, spinners, and jigs. Crappie are fair on jigs on stumps, and large man-made structures. Sunfish are fair on power bait and cutworms at night under lights. Catfish are good on dough balls, cut and live bait.

RAVEN: FAIR. Water stained; 71 degrees. Largemouth bass are good in afternoons and active working worms, crankbait, and spinners above brush and the lakeside of hydrilla. Sunfish are fair on cutworms and crickets fishing under vegetation.

SAM RAYBURN: GOOD. Water stained; 68 degrees; 4.13’ low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits and spinners working drops, creeks, and timber. White bass are fair to slow, working small reeled baits over deep structure. Crappie are good on jigs in deep creek channels. Catfish are fair on live and stinkbait.

TOLEDO BEND: GOOD. Mostly clear; 66-70 degrees; 4.02’ low. Black bass are good staying south with creeks, drops, and feeding underneath some coverage. Wacky rigs, spoons, and Carolina-rigged worms are the only options. White bass are fair to slow but hiding below black bass. Crappie are plentiful, just a bit deeper with some consistent weather 10-14' above and in shallow brush piles on jigs and minnows. Bream are good with small jigs and crickets. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.

PANHANDLE

CISCO: FAIR. Water clear; 58 degrees; 5.20’ low. Largemouth bass are fair in vegetation and rocks, fishing shallow on the north end of the lake in some cloudier water on buzzbaits, jigs, and worms. Sunfish are fair near vegetation fishing nightcrawlers, and cutworms. Crappie are fair on jigs going deeper and more covered. Catfish are good catching every day and night on stinkbait, nightcrawlers, chicken livers, and cut shad.

MEREDITH: FAIR. Water stained; 59 degrees; 50.70’ low. Black bass are fair fishing as deep as you can get on structure. Walleye are slow. Crappie are fair with jigs with a small slowdown of deep structure. White bass are good when operating in schools. Channel catfish are fair when fishing deep and using stink bait.

MILLERS CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 57 degrees; 0.30’ high. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits and worms in sunny calm water or deep structures. Crappie are good on jigs under vegetation and moving deeper, suspending in deeper water around 12'. White bass are fair with points and moving even further out. Catfish are fair mid-depth in coves with live, blood, and liver prepared baits.

WEST

ALAN HENRY: GOOD. Water clear 60 degrees; 3.37’ low. Black bass are good with timber, vegetation, rocks, and vegetation with plastic worms and crankbait. Crappie are good with jigs in timber and some minnows with nightly activity. Catfish are fair on live bait, cut bait, and stinkbait.

ARROWHEAD: FAIR. Water stained; 63 degrees; 0.04’ high. Largemouth bass are good primarily in the afternoons with rip rap, docks, and deep points. Keep fishing with worms, spinners, and crankbait while continuing to move and change lures after several casts. White bass are fair off main lake rocky points. Crappie are fair on jigs under bridges. Catfish are good on cheese bait, stinkbait, and minnows.

COLEMAN: FAIR. Slightly stained; 62 degrees; 2.61’ low. Hybrid stripers are good, hitting quick in bunches on rattletraps sticking with the schools of baitfish. Largemouth bass are good in primetime during the afternoons with topwater, weighted worms, spinners, and crankbait in timber, docks, and brush. Crappie are fair on jigs in vegetation above the brush. Catfish are fair with stinkbait and cut bait.

FORT PHANTOM HILL: FAIR. Water stained; 62 degrees; 1.50’ low. White bass are fair and unchanged on Alabama rigs moving to feeding spots and staying at least 20' deep over brush, humps, and feeding areas. Black bass are fair fishing rocks with crankbaits and worms. Crappie are fair on minnows on the north end. Catfish are fair on cut shad and stinkbait throughout the lake.

HUBBARD CREEK: FAIR. Water stained; 63 degrees; 1.78’ low. Largemouth bass are good working worms in timber and among vegetation. Crankbait are good with deep structures and finding the drops working towards islands or shallower humps. Crappie are good on jigs. Don’t move from creek structures. White bass are fair on small crankbaits in creeks and moving out to open water. Sunfish are always fair on worms. Catfish are fair on live and cut shad.

NASWORTHY: GOOD. Water stained; 62 degrees. 0.98’ low. Black bass are good with worms first in vegetation, then moving onto rip rap spinners and jigs. Crappie are good with jigs and minnows with bridges and docks. White bass are fair on Alabama rigs working deep points and mid-lake. Catfish are fair on live and prepped baits throughout the lake.

OAK CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 62 degrees; 3.50’ low. Largemouth bass are good fishing fallen timber, rocks, and vegetation on worms, spinners, and crankbait. Crappie are good on steep drops and above vegetation with slow-moving jigs. White bass are fair on small spinners working mid-lake structures. Catfish are fair on trotlines, nightcrawlers, live bait, and cut bait.

O.C. FISHER: FAIR. Water stained; 63 degrees; 41.26’ low. Largemouth bass are fair, keeping it deep off points and on the riprap with Texas-rigged worms, spinners, crankbait, and jigs. Crappie are fair on minnows attracting attention on creek channels, rocks, and humps. White bass are good on small crankbaits finding the cover out of the wind. Catfish are fair on stinkbait, live, and cut bait.

O.H. IVIE: GOOD. Water clear; 62 degrees; 13.04’ low. Black bass are excellent and sizable on humps and drops with worms and crankbait. Numbers come between 12-18' on vegetation, rocks, and points on minnows and worms. Crappie are consistently good on jigs around creeks. Catfish are good on stinkbait, live, and cut bait. White bass are fair on points.

POSSUM KINGDOM: FAIR. Water clear; 61 degrees; 0.35’ low. Black bass have surged along cliffs and working shallower submerged vegetation with crankbaits and worms. White bass are good on spoons and Alabama rigs going deep along points. Crappie remain good under large docks, with some recently found suspended. Striped bass are fair mid-lake, moving quickly, trolling some live bait. Catfish are good on cut shad, dough balls, and stinkbait, increasing at night over bobbers.

SPENCE: FAIR. Water stained; 60 degrees; 39.45’ low. Black bass are good with rocks, vegetations, and drops. Crankbait perform well except in plants, jigs are good except on rocks, worms are good in plant life, and spinners. White bass are fair on drops but scattering with the low water conditions. Crappie are slow but catchable with minnows. Hybrid bass are slow. Catfish are fair on live and cut bait in deeper water.

STAMFORD: FAIR. Water stained; 61 degrees; 0.67’ high. Black bass are fair with a tail of two habitats this week with shallow water and deep water, each having success. Fish crankbait and spinners along the bottom of the lake near the dam. In shallow water fish vegetation, and brush with worms and jigs. Crappie are fair suspending over brush. White bass are fair with Alabama rigs fishing deep near the dam. Catfish are fair on live bait and stinkbait.

TWIN BUTTES: FAIR. Water Stained. 64 Degrees. 11.57’ low. Black bass are good using live and artificial baits along the rocks, and finding humps. Vegetation has been on and off with worms and is best with low activity. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows among humps and creeks. White bass are fair on Alabama rigs off points and similar locations to crappie. Catfish are fair on live and prepped baits.

WHITE RIVER: FAIR. Water stained; 61 degrees; 24.58’ low. Drought conditions continue to be in place. Largemouth bass are fair with increased activity on worms looking for drops, brush, and other deep structures. Crappie are fair, with minnows turning more successful than jigs. Walleye are slow. Channel catfish are fair on live bait, cut bait, and stinkbait.

COASTAL

SABINE LAKE: GOOD. Water stained; 71 degrees. Fishing the bayou mouths along the shoreline is where the speckled trout and flounder will be and are best on mullet or shrimp. Redfish are in the jetties, the open lake, and in the shallow ponds bordering the bayous.

TRINITY BAY: GOOD. 70-71 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are good around the bayou on shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder are good around rocks on a minnow. The north and northwest shoreline is a great area year-round spot due to the generating station. The cooling canal flows into the north side.

EAST GALVESTON BAY: GOOD. 71 degrees. Speckled trout are good on shrimp around the reefs. The Bull Red Run continues to be good for bull reds on cut mullet. Small speckled trout are under the birds. Sheepshead are good along the rocks and piers on shrimp. Flounder is good on Trout Assassins or mullet.

TEXAS CITY: GOOD. 71 degrees. Bull reds are good around the dike on cut mullet. Redfish and speckled trout are good along the shoreline on shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder are good on minnow around the rocks. Black drum are fair on blue crab around deep structure or vegetation. Sheepshead are slow around the rocks on mullet.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: GOOD. 73 degrees. Speckled trout are great on shrimp, topwaters, or soft plastics around the reefs or shoreline. The shell reefs around the Intracoastal Waterway and San Luis Pass are great for speckled trout and redfish on shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder are good in the ship channel on mullet.

FREEPORT: GOOD. 71 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are good in the back lakes and marshes on fresh-cut mullet or shrimp. Black drum and sheepshead are good on live shrimp around the reefs. Flounder are best along the drains on mullet.

EAST MATAGORDA BAY: GOOD. 73 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are best around the shell reefs on shrimp. The surf around the peninsula is a hot spot. Black drum are fair on crab around vegetation or deep structure. This side of Matagorda is a hotspot from now until the end of the year, especially if you are aiming for over-10-pound fish.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: GOOD. 73 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are good on soft plastics around the grass and sand bottoms early in the morning. Switch to soft plastics as the sun comes up. The north shoreline is good for redfish on live shrimp.

PORT O’CONNOR: GOOD. 73 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are good near potholes and around vegetation on shrimp. Black drum are fair on crab around structure or vegetation. Flounder is good on mullet around the jetties.

PORT ARANSAS: GOOD. 81-82 degrees. The bay and shorelines are good for redfish and speckled trout on shrimp. The Bull redfish are good around the jetties. Black drum are fair on crab around vegetation. Flounder are excellent on cut mullet around the jetties.

ROCKPORT: GOOD. 77 degrees. Fish the surf or flooded grass flats for speckled trout and redfish on shrimp or mullet. Bull reds are also good around the jetties.

CORPUS CHRISTI: GOOD. 75 degrees. Unchanged. The north side of the bay has been excellent for speckled trout, redfish, and black drum. The back lakes still have lots of redfish and are best on shrimp on popping corks. Flounder are excellent around the docks and channel edges and are good on soft plastics or minnow. Black drum is good on crab or shrimp late in the afternoon.

BAFFIN BAY: GOOD. 90 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are good on shrimp under popping cork in the deep water. The Intracoastal Waterway is a great location. Watch for activity under the birds. South shore and the deep rocks are a great area for speckled trout. Black drum are good on topwaters or blue crab around vegetation.

PORT MANSFIELD: GOOD. 77 degrees. Water temperatures are back in the 80s, and the trout are good around potholes using KWiggler ball tail and topwater with redfish here and there. Redfish are up shallow in the back bays with good numbers using KWiggler paddle tails and willow tail as well as topwater. If you can find shrimp, that is also good for both redfish and speckled trout under a popping cork. Red snapper is good when the seas allow.

SOUTH PADRE: GOOD. 76-77 degrees. Fishing the bays are good for redfish, speckled trout, and flounder on shrimp, artificials, or cut mullet. Speckled trout will be in 6-10' of water. The speckled trout will be chasing the mullet. Black drum are good on crab.

PORT ISABEL: GOOD. 79 degrees. Speckled trout will be along the shoreline or in the grass flats and are best on shrimp under a cork. Redfish are also good on shrimp and will be around the shallow sand flats. Flounder is in the back marsh feeding around the drains. Black drum are good on crab or shrimp and are good around grass.

BOLIVAR PENINSULA: GOOD. 78 Degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are in the surf on shrimp. Black drum are good on crab. Flounder are good through the pass or near the rocks on minnows. Sheepshead are slow.