The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Oct. 30 and also available on the internet at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/recreational/fishreport.phtml :

CENTRAL

AUSTIN: GOOD. Water clear; 71 degrees; 0.82 feet low. Largemouth bass are being found in coves and creeks and along grass beds. Topwaters, spinners, and plastic worms have been the best largemouth baits for success. Sunfish are having continued success on weighted jigs, cutworms, and corn. Flatheads and blue catfish are fair on prepared baits in 5 feet and deeper under corks.

BASTROP: FAIR. Slightly stained; 71-73 degrees; Largemouth bass are good on topwaters, Carolina rigged plastic worms, spinners, and rigged lizards among vegetation, creek beds and shallow to mid-depth shelves. Crappie are good on jigs and live bait. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait or cutbait. Flathead catfish are fair on live bait. For large catfish 30lbs+, fish the deep water by the plant.

BELTON: FAIR. Lightly stained; 71-75 degrees; 2.11 feet low. Largemouth bass locations remain on edges of creeks and in the deeper channels on stickbaits, chuggers, buzzbaits, and plastic worms. Smallmouth bass continue to be fair on grubs and buzzbaits. Hybrid stripers are fair on jigs and crankbaits. Crappie are fair to slow on mostly jigs or live shiner. Channel and blue catfish are fair on shad, shrimp, blood bait, and stinkbait.

BROWNWOOD: FAIR. Lightly stained; 70-72 degrees; 3.14 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on jigs, spinnerbaits, and topwater in shallow water along Jim Need and Turner Creeks. White bass are good on slabs and school bait in the main lake area. Catfish have been good on prepared bait, and shad baited trotlines.

BUCHANAN: GOOD. Water stained; 71-74 degrees; 1.96 feet low. Largemouth bass are good along the banks with topwater lures, jigs, and lighter weight spinners. Striped bass are fair on plastic swimbaits and Rat-L-Traps running across the lake. White bass are good on minnows and twisted tail jigs among baitfish. Crappie are fair on weighted crappie jigs. Catfish are good throughout the lake. Channel catfish have been good on stinkbait, yellow and blue catfish are good on live or stink bait.

CANYON LAKE: FAIR. lightly stained; 71-73 degrees; 2.49 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on topwater and plastic worms among coves. Crappie are poor with weighted jigs, and minnows. White bass have been fair on minnows using fish finders in the main lake channels. Hybrid and striped bass are fair on topwater baits, grubs, and jigging spoons. Catfish are good on stinkbait and cutbait for channel and blue catfish. Live bait has been consistent for flathead. North winds in the past week have led to inconsistent conditions.

FAYETTE: FAIR. Slightly stained. 71-73 degrees; Largemouth bass are good on buzzbaits and topwater worked close to the edge of the vegetation and in lake channels. Sunfish are fair on worms and crickets. Catfish are fair on stinkbait, live bait, and cut bait. Depth is the most important factor when catfishing, make sure it's below 50% of water depth.

GRANBURY: GOOD. Water stained. 68-72 degrees. 0.80 feet low. Crappie fishing is still good around brush piles and boat docks with minnows and jigs. Catfishing is fair fishing over baited holes in 5-15 feet of water. Drop-offs with timber near the main river channel are good places to catch them. Look for white bass to be mid-lake and up towards the dam. They can be caught on slabs and live bait. Largemouth bass can be found around boat docks and shoreline cover. Stripers are slow but can be caught on live shad.

GRANGER: GOOD. Water clear; 72 degrees; 0.25 feet low. Black bass are good east, upriver on crankbaits and topwaters. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows. White bass are fair on slab spoons over humps and ridges. Blue catfish are fair on cut bait fished on juglines. The dam area has been successful with bigger catfish.

LBJ: FAIR. Water stained; 71-75 degrees; 0.75 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on worms and jigs around private docks and cover. Crappie have been decent on jigs. White bass are fair on smaller crankbaits, and minnows with deep and mid-level schooling. Catfish are good on stinkbait and cut bait, flathead catfish good on live bait. Trotlines are best with live bait.

LIMESTONE: FAIR. Water stained; 72-74 degrees; 2.73 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, topwater, spinners and buzz baits in creeks. White bass and hybrid stripers are fair on slabs by following birds. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on cut shad, shrimp, worms, or prepped baits.

NAVARRO MILLS: FAIR. Water stained; 71-74 degrees. 2.12 feet low. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish continue to be fair on the west end of the lake with stink bait, live and cut bait. White bass are good on slabs around main lake points, and with Alabama rigs on drop-offs. Black bass are fair with spinners, buzzbait, and jigs casting towards the bank covering depths of 4-15 feet.

PROCTOR: FAIR. Water stained. 72-75 degrees. 3.20 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on jigs, and plastic worms staying around north end creeks and other submerged creek channels. Trolling for hybrid strippers continues to be fair. Crappie have been good jigs. Catfish have been good on stinkbait and cut bait.

SOMERVILLE: GOOD. Water stained; 72-76 degrees; 0.37 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worm baits, spinners, and topwaters among Welch Park Islands. Hybrid striper and white bass are fair in open water. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on stinkbait, live bait, and cut bait. Trotlines are best with cut bait.

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 71-74 degrees; 2.05 feet low. Largemouth are good on topwaters, spinners, jigs and soft plastics down the Lampasas. White bass are fair on downriggers fished in open water with small spoons and school baits. Sunfish are fair in shallow on cutworms. Catfish are fair with shad across the flats. Trotlining is best in the upper lake using live sunfish on the upper lake.

TRAVIS: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 72-74 degrees; 9.09 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair in the Colorado and Pedernales and main channels on jigs and spinners. Crappie are good on minnows and weighted jigs. White bass have been fair in steep coves among larger structures. Catfish are fair on cut bait, prepped bait, and live bait.

WALTER E. LONG: FAIR. Water stained. 72-74 degrees; Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, topwater and jigs near the plant. Hybrid striper are slow. Crappie are slow. Catfish are fair on prepared baits, cut baits, and live bait. Sunfish can be caught on crickets and corn in any shallower structure.

WACO: FAIR. Water lightly stained. 70-73 degrees; 3.81 feet low. The wind has caused sporadic fish patterns. Largemouth bass are slow on spinnerbaits, buzzbaits, topwater, crankbait, and plastic worms. Crappie are fair on minnows and weighted light-colored jigs. Sunfish are fair on worms or crickets. Channel and blue catfish are fair on cut shad, live bait, and blood flavored-prepped bait.

WHITNEY: FAIR. Water stained; 71-75 degrees; 6.05 feet low. Black bass are good on plastic worms, crankbaits, and topwater. White bass are fair on Alabama rigs, spinnerbaits and with minnows. Crappie are fair with minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on live shad, stink bait, and cut bait.

NORTHEAST

ARLINGTON: FAIR. Water stained; 68-72 degrees; 1.22 feet low. Largemouth bass remain good on crankbaits, spinners, topwater poppers, and plastic worms near the main body of the lake and the power plant. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around docks and structure. Catfish are good on live bait and stinkbait below bobbers in deeper than 6 feet of water throughout the lake.

ATHENS: FAIR. Water clear to stained; 70-72 degrees; 1.01 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on topwaters, Texas rigs, crankbaits, some jigs, and spinnerbaits. The northeast portions of the lake have been successful. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on cutbait and stinkbait. Sunfish are fair on cut earthworms around shallow vegetation and shallow boat docks.

BENBROOK: FAIR. Water stained; 68-70 degrees; 11.53 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged worms and lighter-colored spinnerbaits in mid to shallower water structures, especially in coves. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs on the edges of coves. Hybrid striped bass and white bass are good with slabs, spinners, or spoons. Catfish are good on stinkbait and live bait. Sunfish are fair with prepared bait pellets or cutworms.

BOB SANDLIN: FAIR. Water stained; 69-72 degrees; 0.85 feet low. Largemouth bass on are good on topwater baits and spinners in the shallow cover of ridges and vegetation. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows. White bass are fair on jigs. Catfish are good on worms or stinkbait.

BRIDGEPORT: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 67-70 degrees: 5.05 feet low. Black bass are fair on rigged worms, topwater, spinners, and rigged crawfish. Crappie are good with jigs and minnows. White bass are good on slabs and live minnows. Hybrid striper are fair on slabs. Catfish are fair on shrimp and cut bait.

CADDO: GOOD. Water stained; 70-72 degrees; 0.41 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on topwater baits, plastic worms, and spinner baits in creeks and coves on the northwest flats. Crappie are fair on smaller minnows and jigs by brush. Catfish are fair on stinkbait and live bait.

CEDAR CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 66-68 degrees, 2.06 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, Carolina rigged creature baits, plastic worms, and buzz baits towards the north 198 & 175 flats, along with the Caney Creek flats on the southeast end of the lake. Hybrid stripers are good with Rat-L-Traps. Crappie are fair on pink and white jigs shooting structure. Catfish are good on cut shad and stinkbait 5 feet or deeper. Use live bait with trotlines.

COOPER: FAIR. Water clear; 67-69 degrees; 1.85 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on topwaters, Texas rigged craws, Carolina rigged worms and spinners. Follow the drop-offs, main lake points, and islands. The white bass continue to be good on slabs and live bait. The channel cats are good on punch bait and cut bait.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN: FAIR. Water stained; 65-70 degrees; 1.99 feet low. Largemouth bass are consistent with plastic worms, crankbaits, and jigs around the Trinity River vegetation and private docks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on cut bait, prepped bait, and liver.

FORK: GOOD. Water stained; 66-69 degrees; 1.79 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, craw tubes, and topwaters around main lake points. White and yellow bass are good on Alabama Rigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows in the stumps or man-made structures. Catfish are good on prepared bait and cut bait.

GRAHAM: GOOD. Water stained; 65-67 degrees; 2.70 feet low. Black bass are good on topwater, plastic worms and spinnerbaits around Eddleman and flats. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. White bass are good on slabs and Alabama rigs. Catfish are fair on cut shad and live bait.

GRAPEVINE: FAIR. Water stained; 64-67 degrees; 1.41 feet low. Black bass are good on Texas and Carolina rigged worms, spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and buzzbaits continue to produce between 5-12 feet. White bass are good on live shad. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on live and prepped bait with bobbers below 5 feet.

JACKSONVILLE: FAIR. Water stained; 65-68 degrees; 1.04 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair along the dam and moving to deeper water with spinners, jigs, and crankbaits. Crappie are fair on jigs. Catfish are fair on cut shad, and prepped bait.

JOE POOL: FAIR. Water stained; 66 degrees; 2.59 feet low. Wind direction has been a bit unpredictable, so we have stuck to the coves with vegetation. The largemouth bite is fair to good on plastic worms, spinnerbaits, drop shot and crankbaits. Crappie and catfish are fair to good by the spillway.

KEMP: FAIR. Water clear; 65-68 degrees; 2.31 feet low. Largemouth are good on Texas rigged, straight-tailed worms, topwater, crankbait, and spinnerbait. Crappie are good on crappie jigs. White bass and hybrid continue to be good on the south portion of the lake on artificial and live baits. Catfish are good with blood and liver prepared baits.

LAKE O' THE PINES: GOOD. Water stained; 64-67 degrees; 0.89 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on topwater, spinners, swimbaits and chatter baits throughout the lake on points and in coves. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. Catfish are good on all types of catfish bait especially live bait.

LAVON: FAIR. Water stained; 66-68 degrees: 4.31 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on white spinners, Carolina rigged lizards, Texas rigged worms, and crankbaits. White bass are fair in deeper water near the dam on small jigs and minnows. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. Catfish are good on live bait, cut bait, and prepped blood bait. The evenings have produced limits of catfish.

LEWISVILLE: GOOD. Water stained; 64-67 degrees; 1.67 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on topwater, Texas-rigged plastic baits and spinnerbaits moving from shallow water to cove edges. White bass are good on slabs and are active. Crappie are good on minnows and weighted jigs. Catfish are fair on prepared bait and cut bait. Hybrid stripers are fair on rattle traps.

MARTIN CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 65-68 degrees; 3.05 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on topwaters, Texas rigged creature baits and bladed jigs. Crappie are fair to good on jigs and minnows around brush piles and creek channels. Catfish are good on live bait, cut bait, or prepped bait. This week we have been fishing between the power plant and 2658 bridge.

PALESTINE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 64-68 degrees; 1.55 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged worms and jigs nearby the creeks. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. Hybrid stripers are good on minnows. White bass are good on slabs. Catfish are excellent on shad and chicken livers.

PALO PINTO: FAIR. Water clear; 64-67 degrees; 2.90 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged plastic worms, spinners and shallower baits on shallow to medium depth ridges. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs using vegetation as cover. White bass are fair on live shad. Striped bass are slow on live shad and jigs. Catfish are fair on live shad, minnows, and stinkbait.

RAY HUBBARD: FAIR. Water stained; 66 degrees; 3.04 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinners and topwater poppers. This past week the northern portion has been more successful. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows under bridges and around docks on the northern end. White bass and hybrid stripers are fair on slabs. Catfish are good on stinkbait, livers, and cut bait.

RAY ROBERTS: FAIR. Water stained: 64-67 degrees; 0.60 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged worms, lizards and topwater on drops, and within with decent vegetation. White bass are fair on spoons and Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. Bluegill are good with cutworms. Catfish are good on live bait and stinkbait.

RICHLAND CHAMBERS: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 65-69 degrees; 2.80 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on topwater, spinners and jigging spoons in the lesser populated points of the lake. White bass and hybrids are good on slabs and jigs if you find baitfish. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on live bait and cut bait above bobbers below 5 feet.

SQUAW CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 67 degrees; 1.34 feet low. Catfishing has remained excellent around the timber by creek channels mid-lake and up north. Chum with soured grain. The largemouth bass are good this week around shallow and deep structure with spinners, crankbait, and plastic worms.

SULPHUR SPRINGS: FAIR. Water stained; 65-67 degrees; 0.54 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigged plastic worms, topwater, spinnerbaits, and bass jigs in Century Lake. The main lake has yielded more catches along submerged coves. Crappie are slow on minnows. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers, livers, stink bait cut and live bait.

TAWAKONI: FAIR. Water stained; 64-68 degrees; 1.42 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and jigs. Most largemouth are staying within 5-12 feet depths. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on slabs, spoons, and Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair on minnows under docks and marinas. Catfish are fair on stinkbait, worms, and chicken livers.

TEXOMA: FAIR. Water stained; 62-66 degrees; 0.04 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, Texas rigged worms, and spinners. The topwater bite has disappeared with the weather changes. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Striped bass are good on live shad as the bite continues to pick up trolling the main lake. Catfish are fair on live sunfish, cut bait, prepped dough balls, and minnows.

TYLER: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 65 degrees; 2.14 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, Carolina rigged creature baits, plastic worms, and crankbaits in both lakes. Continue to work the steep banks and points. Crappie are fair on jigs under docks. Catfish are good on all stinkbait and live baits. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid stripers are good with Rat-L-Traps following the birds on the surface.

WEATHERFORD: FAIR. Water stained; 63-66 degrees; 2.97 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits and plastic worms in and around creek beds, ridges, and coves. White bass are good with smaller crankbaits and Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in large cover. Catfish are good on crawfish, livers, blood baits, and cut bait.

WORTH: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 64-67 degrees; 1.60 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms and lighter-colored spinners along the northern flats and vegetation. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near beds and cover. Catfish are good on live bait, stinkbait, and cut bait.

WRIGHT PATMAN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 65-69 degrees; 3.85 feet high. Largemouth bass are good with jigs, spinnerbaits and plastic worms. White bass are hitting slabs and spoons. Crappie are fair on jigs. Catfish are good on cut bait, live bait, and stinkbait. The northern water has been calmer and clearer making the catch better.

SOUTH

AMISTAD: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 67 degrees; 32.32 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on buzzbaits, spinners, plastic worms, grubs, especially around the Devil's River flats and the northern bluffs past the highway 90 bridge. Catfish are fair on stinkbait and cut bait. Some baited holes have been attracting catfish. Stay on the Texas side unless you possess a Mexican fishing license.

CALAVERAS: GOOD. Water stained; 70-72 degrees. 1.80 feet low. Catfish are good on stinkbait, liver, and live shad. Red drum are good crawfish and rattle traps. Largemouth bass have been fair on plastic worms, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits with catches coming on the northern end around Hondo Creek. Hybrid striped bass and fair on spoons and rattle traps along the canals.

CHOKE CANYON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 69-73 degrees; 17.02 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on topwater, buzzbaits, jigs, plastic worms, spinners, and tube baits. The best largemouth populations have been along the northern delta and flooded timber. White bass are fair with minnows and smaller rattle traps. All catfish are good on larger live bait and cut baits.

CORPUS CHRISTI LAKE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 70-74 degrees; 2.72 feet low. At the northern end of the lake, the largemouth bass are good on Texas rigged worms, Carolina rigs, spinners, and crankbaits. White bass are fair on rattletraps and minnows. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair to good on cut bait, and cheese bait. Conditions have been stable in the typical October pattern.

FALCON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 74-76 degrees; 35.63 feet low. Black bass are fair on soft plastic worms, spinners, and topwaters around flooded brush/structure, points, and humps. Beckwith's arm has been the best cove to find structure. Crappie are slow. Catfish are good on all live bait including shrimp, shad, and stinkbait. Remember to stay on the Texas side unless you possess a Mexican Fishing License.

MEDINA: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 69-73 degrees; 6.71 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on jigs, spinners, minnows, and plastic shad around submerged creek beds. The morning bite has extended till around noon. Crappie are slow with weighted jigs and minnows. White bass are fair on small crankbaits and jigs. Striped bass are fair on rattletraps. Smallmouth bass are good on white grubs and jigs and have been increasing in regularity. Catfish are fair on live bait, and blood baits.

TEXANA: FAIR. Water stained; 70-76 degrees; 4.77 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on jigs, and Texas-rigged soft plastics. North of 59 has been active, and make sure you are using light colored bait to get noticed. Crappie are fair on jigs. Catfish are fair to good on stinkbait, cut bait, and live bait. Trotlines are good for all species of catfish.

BRAUNIG: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 70-72 degrees; Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged plastic worms, some crankbaits and spinnerbaits around the plant jetty. Red drum have been good in the heated discharge and points on rattle traps or live bait with crawfish. Striped bass are fair on jigs and live shad. Smallmouth bass are fair on white grubs and jigs. Catfish are fair on live bait and cheese bait.

SOUTHEAST

CONROE: GOOD. Water stained; 68-74 degrees; 2.34 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on jigs, spinners, and buzzbaits. The less populated northern end of the lake has been the most fruitful. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on stinkbait and cut bait.

GIBBONS CREEK: FAIR. Water stained; 64-69 degrees; Unchanged. Largemouth bass are fair on most all light-colored Carolina rigged soft plastics and buzzbaits moving to shallower structure and points. Crappie are fair on jigs, especially in the warmer discharge waters. Catfish are good on live bait and liver-flavored prepared bait.

HOUSTON COUNTY: FAIR. Water stained; 66-70 degrees; 0.02 feet low. Black bass are good on soft plastics, buzzbaits, crankbaits, and spinners on the northeast side of the lake and islands. White bass are slow with jigs and spoons. Crappie are fair on minnows. Sunfish are good on live cutworms. Catfish are good on live and cut shad along with stinkbait.

LIVINGSTON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 67-70 degrees; 0.58 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina or Texas-rigged plastics, spinners, topwater, and jigs. You must patient on points and drops. Striped bass are good on spoons, and Rat-L-Traps chasing. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs under mad-made docks and marinas. White bass have been good on spoons. Catfish are fair on live bait and flavored prepared baits by the spillway.

NACONICHE: FAIR. Water clear; 65-68 degrees; Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, creature baits near Hydrilla. The northern creeks have been the fall territory for largemouth. Crappie are fair on jigs, and live minnows among vegetation. Sunfish are good on jigs, spinners, and crickets in the middle of the day.

RAVEN: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 70-73 degrees; 0.13 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on top-water and soft plastic worms just off Hydrilla. Catfish have been good on trotlines with live bait.

SAM RAYBURN: FAIR. Water stained; 72-74 degrees; 2.46 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on topwater and Carolina rigged soft plastic worms. Trust the topwater and try several different techniques. White bass continue to be fair on minnows. Crappie have been good on minnows and jigs. Catfish have been in the creeks at night.

TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 72-74 degrees; 7.02 feet low. Bass has been good in both shallow and deep water. Largemouth bass are good on drop shot or football jig. They remain fair on spinners, plastic worms. Striped bass are good on topwater, rattle traps, and spoons. White bass are fair on spoons and small crankbaits. Channel and blue catfish are good on live bait and stinkbait. Crappie continue to improve, especially shiner and will be found in brush piles.

PANHANDLE

CISCO: FAIR. Water clear; 65-67 degrees; 2.91 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigged worms and jigs. Sunfish are fair with mealworms and minnows. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers, liver, and cut shad all over the lake.

MEREDITH: FAIR. Water clear; 65-68 degrees; 46.99 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigged plastics, topwaters, and flukes as they have been moving along ridges. There are a lot of good spots throughout the lake but focus on the dam and the southern Canadian River. Smallmouth bass are fair on crankbait. Walleye are fair on crankbaits and spinners trolling. Channel catfish are fair on cut bait and live bait.

MILLERS CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 65-68 degrees; 1.58 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on jigs, plastic worms, and rattle traps by Wolf Creek and Antelope Creek. Crappie are good on minnows. White bass and hybrids have been good on the south portion of the lake on artificial and live baits. Catfish are very good with blood and liver prepared baits below bobbers.

WEST

ALAN HENRY: FAIR. Water clear 63-65 degrees; 4.45 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on rigged worms, spinnerbaits, and crankbaits around the northern creek bed. White bass are good on artificial shad. Crappie are good on minnows, and jigs. Catfish are fair on live bait and stinkbait.

ARROWHEAD: FAIR. Water stained; 63-65 degrees; 1.99 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigs, topwaters, and buzzbait continuing in 7 feet of water or less in and around creeks. Crappie are good on live minnows and jigs amid brush piles and cover. Catfish are fair at night under lights on shad, cut bait, shrimp, and nightcrawlers.

COLEMAN: GOOD. Slightly stained. 63-65 degrees. 2.63 feet low. Hybrid stripers continue to be good on live baits, including shad. They are also responding to fast lures, and topwater. Largemouth bass are fair to good on topwater baits, buzz baits, spinnerbaits, plastic worms, jigs, and jerkbaits. Keep in shallow, calmer waters when in creeks and coves. Catfish are fair on live bait and stinkbait. Trotlines are best with live bait.

FORT PHANTOM HILL: FAIR. Water stained; 63-65 degrees; 2.47 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigs, buzzbaits, and spinners. The main catch has expanded to around noon. Crappie are good on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair at night when the wind is still on cut shad and stinkbait.

HUBBARD CREEK: FAIR. Water stained; 63-65 degrees; 2.32 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigs and topwater moving away from the shallow structures and water banks. Crappie are good on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair at night on live and cut shad.

NASWORTHY: GOOD. Water Stained to Murky; 63-65 degrees; 0.99 feet low. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits and square bills. Crappie are still good on channel edges on jigs and crappie minnows.

OAK CREEK: FAIR. Water stained; 65-67 degrees; 2.04 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinners, topwater, Texas rigs and Carolina rigged worms on shallow drops will be found along fallen timber. Crappie are fair on jigs and live minnows around cove structure. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers and live and cut shad.

O.C. FISHER: GOOD. Water stained; 64-67 degrees; 37.12 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on creature baits and spinnerbaits in seven feet of water tight to wood. Crappie fair to good on crappie minnows by the dam.

O.H. IVIE: FAIR. Water stained; 64-66 degrees; 9.83 feet low. Largemouth bass are very good on Carolina and Texas rigged worms and minnows. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on stinkbait, live, and cut bait.

POSSUM KINGDOM: FAIR. Water clear; 64-67 degrees; 1.66 feet low. Smallmouth bass are excellent on sardine weightless or with a sliding sinker. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigs, Texas rigs, topwater and spinnerbaits near cliffs and vegetation. Crappie are fair on jigs, and minnows. White bass remain good on jigs, slabs, and spoons. Striped bass are fair on live shad and jigs in the main channels of the lake. Catfish are good on cut bait, live sunfish, and stinkbait.

SPENCE: GOOD. Water stained; 63-65 degrees; 36.03 feet low. Water stained. Largemouth bass are good in the back of coves and in both creeks and rivers on spinnerbaits and buzzbaits. Crappie fair to good on crappie jigs on salt cedar points in creeks.

STAMFORD: FAIR. Water stained; 67-68 degrees; 1.59 feet low. Fishing near the powerplant continues to be best for largemouth bass. They have been fair on topwater, Carolina rigged plastic worms, and jigs. Crappie are fair with smaller numbers and sizes on live minnows and jigs. White bass are fair on live shad and slabs. Catfish are fair on live bait and stinkbait prepped pellets.

TWIN BUTTES: FAIR. 68-70 degrees. Water clear to stained. 9.11 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair around bluff walls and in the tops of the salt cedars on jigs or shallow and mid-depth crankbaits. Crappie are fair on main lake points with jigs.

WHITE RIVER: SLOW. Water murky; 68-70 degrees; 21.48 feet low. Largemouth bass are slow on crankbaits, spinners, Carolina rigs, and craws. Crappie are slow on live minnows and jigs. Walleye are slow. Catfish are fair on live bait, cut bait, and prepared bait.

B.A. STEINHAGEN: FAIR. Water stained; 68-70 degrees; 0.27 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on flukes, buzzbait, and topwater bait and can be found around vegetation. Crappie are slow on jigs and minnows, and catfish are good on cut and prepped bait.

COASTAL

NORTH SABINE: GOOD. Water clarity is a normal dark tannic water color and visibility is 3 to 4 feet in most of the lake north to south, as well as most of the marsh areas. Water temperature on Tuesday of this week was 66 degrees. Water levels are still abnormally high. Spotted sea trout are biting really well on jigs and soft plastics. Some action can be found under seagulls as well as drifting mud shell bottoms along shorelines. Redfish can be found mixed in with schools of trout and along shorelines. A lot of slot sized red fish have not left the marsh due to abnormally high water levels. Best lures right now are soft plastics and jig heads fished with or without a popping cork. Some flounder are down at the Sabine Pass along ship channel drop offs but high water levels have kept most of them in the marsh and upper ends of bayous. Best bait is live finger mullet or mud minnow on a short fish-finder rig (Carolina rig) or Gulp lures on a jig.

SOUTH SABINE: GOOD. Water clarity is a normal dark tannic water color and visibility is 3 to 4 feet in most of the lake north to south, as well as most of the marsh areas. Water temperature on Tuesday of this week was 66 degrees. Water levels are still abnormally high. Spotted sea trout are biting really well on jigs and soft plastics. Some action can be found under seagulls as well as drifting mud shell bottoms along shorelines. Redfish can be found mixed in with schools of trout and along shorelines. A lot of slot sized red fish have not left the marsh due to abnormally high water levels. Best lures right now are soft plastics and jig heads fished with or without a popping cork. Some flounder are down at the Sabine Pass along ship channel drop offs but high water levels have kept most of them in the marsh and upper ends of bayous. Best bait is live finger mullet or mud minnow on a short fish-finder rig (Carolina rig) or Gulp lures on a jig.

PORT MANSFIELD: GOOD. 76 degrees. Good. Fishing can be tough once the fronts blow through. However, before and after the weather fronts, the trout and reds are good on soft plastics, top waters, and shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder are good in the east cut using gulp or KWigglers paddle tails.

TRINITY BAY: Good. 73 degrees. Water stained. Speckled trout great on soft plastics and live shrimp under a popping cork. Wade fish the flats for redfish. Flounder are very good on mullet or shrimp.

EAST GALVESTON BAY Fair. High tides keeping redfish pushed up in the marshes. Speckled trout fair on soft plastics or live shrimp under popping cork. East shoreline is good for flounder on live mullet or soft plastic.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: Good. Flounder are good in back lakes and marshes on live mullet or soft plastics. High tides are keeping redfish in back marshes. Speckled trout are fair on main bay oyster shell using live shrimp under a popping cork. Some bird activity increasing and will get better as water levels fall.

TEXAS CITY: Fair. Still some bull red action along Texas City Dike. Flounder activity increasing along dike and levee as water temperatures begin to fall. Speckled trout good along levee and Mosquito Island.

FREEPORT: Fair. San Luis Pass good flounder and redfish along Mud Cut and Cold Pass. Christmas Bay good for redfish and speckled trout using live shrimp or soft plastics. Topwater working good early morning. Bastrop Bay redfish on the south shoreline. Freeport Jetties and mouth of Brazos River good for bull reds.

EAST MATAGORDA BAY: GOOD. 75 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are very good on chunking plastics and strawberry down south. Red drum are good on live shrimp and mostly found in the surf. Snapper are good using live shrimp or squid on ½-oz. jig head in areas that have quick access to deep water. Limits on flounder using minnow.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: GOOD. 75 degrees. Speckled trout are good on soft plastics. Redfish are very good on chunking plastics. Black drum are fair on live shrimp. Limits on flounder using minnow.

PORT O'CONNOR: GOOD. 72 degrees. Slightly stained. Trout are very good on a combination of live or fresh baits such as shrimp or crab. Redfish are very good in back bays on live shrimp. Tuna are good on squid. Tarpon are very good on mullet or pinfish. Flounder are good on minnows or mullet and croakers.

ROCKPORT: GOOD. 75-76 degrees. Black drum are very good on live shrimp. Expect to reach the limit on kingfish using flying fish or squid. Wahoo are good on live bait such as scad. Blackfin tuna are excellent on squid or threadfin herring. Redfish are very good on mullet. Black drum have been very good on live or frozen shrimp or crab. Sheepshead good on mud crab or live shrimp around heavy jagged cover.

PORT ARANSAS: GOOD. 77-78 degrees. Redfish are good in 2 feet of water on shrimp, KWigglers paddle tail, top waters and will be found in schools. Trout are good in grass on shrimp, KWigglers ball tail, and top waters.

CORPUS CHRISTI: VERY GOOD. 76-78 degrees. Redfish are spawning and very good on mullet and shrimp and will be found in schools. High levels of Trout activity- good with lures and popping bobbers. Flounder are very good on minnow or squid.

BAFFIN BAY: VERY GOOD. 74-76 degrees. Redfish and flounder are excellent and feeding in the flats with topwater, and live bait following up the mullet. Getting limits on trout using chartreuse Gulp 4-inch twirl tail mullet.

PORT MANSFIELD: GOOD. 77-79 degrees. Fishing can be tough once the fronts blow through, but before and after, the trout and reds are good on soft plastics, top waters, and shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder are good in the east cut using gulp or KWigglers paddle tails.

SOUTH PADRE: FAIR to GOOD. 78 degrees. Water clarity stained. Extremely high tides. Fishing has been fair to good working the grassy potholes along the intercoastal waterway. Look for slicks on the water and schools of mullet. Lures are still working as well as popping cork with live shrimp or gulp shrimp drifting.

PORT ISABEL: VERY GOOD. 76-77 degrees. Redfish and spotted trout remain very good mainly on KWigglers, red and white ball tail, and paddle tail- redfish will be found in less than 2 feet of water. Wade fishing for redfish has continued to be successful throwing lures at bait schools moving through the shallow grass beds. Snook can be found on the shallow flats of the lower laguna.