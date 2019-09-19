Texas Fishing Report

The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Sept. 18 and also available on the internet at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/recreational/fishreport.phtml :

CENTRAL

AUSTIN: FAIR. Water stained; 84-87 degrees; 0.87 feet low. Largemouth bass have picked up on Carolina Rigs, and have started hitting plastic minnows along with Alabama Rigs. Bluegill and Sunfish are good on weighted jigs, cut worms, and corn. Flatheads and Blue Catfish are good on liver plus blood baits, cut shad, nightcrawler worms. Trotlines are also fair for all species of catfish with live bait.

BASTROP: FAIR. Water stained; 83-88 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair on smaller spinnerbaits and mid to deep water crankbaits in a minimum depth of 12 feet. Crappie are fair on jigs and live bait. Channel and blue catfish are good on prepped stinkbait and cut bait in almost all levels.

BELTON: FAIR. Water stained; 85-88 degrees; 0.93 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on live and soft plastic worms. Hybrid striper are fair on live shad. White bass are slow but have been hitting Alabama Rigs. Crappie are picking back up but hard to find. Channel and blue catfish are fair on live bait.

BROWNWOOD: FAIR. Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 2.17 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, have started hitting on spinners, and some top waters. Striped bass are fair on striper jigs and live bait. Crappie are fair on jigs and near brush. Catfish have been good on prepared bait, and shad baited trot lines have been successful recently.

BUCHANAN: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 84-87 degrees; 1.26 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on spinnerbaits, and thicker worms. Striped bass are good on Rat-L-Traps. White bass are fair on Li'l Fishies. Crappie are fair on weighted crappie jigs and live minnows. All catfish are good on live and stinkbait.

CANYON LAKE: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 83-87 degrees; 1.20 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on topwater tackle, and plastic worms as well as lizards. Crappie are fair with weighted jigs and White bass are fair on minnows. Striped Bass are good on jigs and live shad. Smallmouth bass are fair on white grubs and jigs. Catfish are fair on live bait and prepared bait.

FAYETTE: FAIR. Water stained. 83-86 degrees; 0.01 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on worms, and Rat-L-Traps early and late. Redeared Sunfish are fair on worms and grubs. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait. All other Catfish are good on shad.

GRANBURY: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.37 feet low. Catfishing continues to be good fishing over baited holes in 10-20 feet of water. Drop offs with timber near the main river channel are holding good concentrations of fish right now. Look for white bass to be schooling mid lake and up towards the dam. Have a lure ready to cast when they surface. They can also be caught trolling and jigging with slabs.

GRANGER: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 83-89 degrees; 0.07 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and Carolina rigged worms. White bass Are fair on spoons along humps. Crappie are good on weighted jigs early in the day. All Catfish are good on minnows and shad.

LBJ: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 83-88 degrees; 0.74 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair around cover and structure with most crank and spinner baits for bass. Crappie are fair on small minnows. Striped bass are good on Shad. White bass are fair on Alabama rigs and minnows. Catfish are very good on liver, and stinkbait.

LIMESTONE: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 84-87 degrees; 1.97 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on topwater poppers in the morning, plastic worms, and deeper diving crankbaits spinners during the day. White bass and Hybrid are good on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on live and cut shad.

NAVARRO MILLS: FAIR. Water stained; 83-88 degrees; 1.64 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair in deeper water with deep diving tackle. White bass are good in shallower water with multiple hooked baits. Crappie are fair in cooler spots with jigs. Channel catfish are good plus consistent on stinkbait and shrimp. Blue and Yellow catfish are good on trotlines and juglines baited with perch.

SOMERVILLE: GOOD. Water stained; 82-88 degrees; 0.35 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged worms and deep-water crank baits. Hybrid striper are good on white striper jigs or with shad. White bass are fair with smaller minnows. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Channel and blue catfish are good on minnows, nightcrawlers, or stinkbait.

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW: FAIR. Water stained; 82-87 degrees; 0.84 feet low. Stillhouse is still in slow summer mode. Largemouth are fair on soft plastics fished at the deep edge of hydrilla in about 24 feet. White bass are fair on downriggers fished in open water with small spoons imitating young of the year shad with lots of small fishing being caught. Sunfish are still reliable in shallow hydrilla/rock/wood mixed areas.

TRAVIS: FAIR. Water stained; 84-88 degrees; 6.69 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on worms plus spinnerbaits. Striped bass are slow with all bait. White bass are fair on Li'l Fishies. Crappie are good on minnows and weighted light-colored jigs. Channel and blue catfish are fair on chicken livers and prepped bait.

WALTER E. LONG: SLOW. Water stained. 82-86 degrees; Largemouth bass are fair in deeper water on worms or spinners. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are fair on prepared baits.

WACO: FAIR. Water stained. 81-86 degrees; 2.41 feet low. Largemouth bass are good with worms and flashers. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Channel and blue catfish are fair on prepped bait and cut shad.

WHITNEY: FAIR. Water stained; 81-86 degrees; 5.87 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on deep water baits. Striped bass are fair on shad. White bass are fair on small spinnerbaits, and with live minnows. Crappie are fair over brush piles and structure with weighted crappie jigs. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers and stinkbait.

NORTHEAST

ARLINGTON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 82-86 degrees; 4.22 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on shakyhead worms, light colored spinners, crankbaits and topwater poppers. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on livebait.

ATHENS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.84 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on worms, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around docks and calm water. All Catfish are good minnows and stinkbait. Trot lines are good with cut live bait.

BENBROOK: FAIR. Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 7.15 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on worms, spinners and Rat-L-Traps. Crappie are fair on crappie jigs. White bass are fair on slabs. Catfish are fair on livebait. Sunfish are good with prepared bait pellets, bread, or cut worms.

BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water stained; 83-88 degrees; 0.96 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on topwater frogs, and topwater trollers at sunrise and deeper baits below 10 feet during the day. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows. White bass are good on slabs and Alabama Rigs. Catfish are fair with live prepped and bait.

BRIDGEPORT: FAIR. Water clear; 84-86 degrees: 3.07 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair to good on Texas rigged crawfish, crankbaits and Carolina rigged worms. Crappie are slow but have been fair on minnows. White bass are fair on slabs. Hybrid striper are fair on slabs. Catfish are fair on live, and stinkbait.

CADDO: FAIR. Water stained; 85-89 degrees; 0.04 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on topwater frogs and spinner baits. Crappie are fair on lighter minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on live bait. Trotlines have been successful with goldfish as bait.

CEDAR CREEK: FAIR. Water barely stained; 85-89 degrees, 1.45 feet low. Largemouth bass are slow on spinnerbaits, Carolina rigged creature baits and crankbaits. Crappie are fair on jigs under docks and in shady spots. Catfish are good all stinkbait. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid striper are good with Rat-L-Traps following schools of bait fish.

COOPER: FAIR. Water clear; 82-85 degrees; 1.08 feet low. Largemouth bass are slow on Texas rigged craws and Carolina rigged worms. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. Hybrid striper and white bass are good on slabs.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 82-87 degrees; 1.76 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on worms, spinners and topwater poppers. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on livebait and stink bait.

FORK: FAIR. Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 1.19 feet low. Largemouth bass are slow on deep diving crankbaits, bumping artificial worms, and spinners. While slow some large 8-10-lb. fish have still been caught the past week. White and yellow bass are good on Alabama Rigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. Catfish are good on prepared bait.

GRAHAM: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 83-86 degrees; 1.75 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on topwaters, Carolina rigged worms, plastic minnows, and crankbaits are successful during the day. Crappie are fair on jigs minnows. Hybrid striper are good on minnows. White bass are good on slabs. Catfish are fair on shad.

GRAPEVINE: FAIR. Water stained; 86-89 degrees; 0.77 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on topwaters and plastic bass baits. White bass and hybrid bass are good on slabs. Crappie are slow on minnows. Catfish are good on live and prepped bait.

JACKSONVILLE: FAIR. Water stained; 84-87 degrees; 1.01 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged worms, and crankbaits are especially successful during the day. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. White bass are good on slabs. Catfish are fair on shad.

JOE POOL: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 2.13 feet low. Largemouth are biting T-rigged, straight-tailed worms on windy banks and points. Watermelon, green pumpkin or red shad in color. A white ½-oz. or heavier spinnerbait can produce in open water when the bass are visibly chasing bait to the surface. Look for lunkers to be holding in the shade under the bridges in at least 15 feet of water. A slow, heavy T-rigged or C-rigged plastic bait of your choice slowly dragged near the pylons can be deadly. Don't overlook the open water between the pylons as they are also covered with crappie structure.

KEMP: GOOD. Water clear; 79-85 degrees; 2.09 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms buzzbait and spinner baits. Crappie have been excellent on crappie jigs that are reflective. White Bass and Hybrid have been good on the south portion of the lake on artificial and live baits. Catfish are good with blood and liver prepared baits.

LAKE O' THE PINES: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84-87 degrees; 0.01 feet high. Bass are fair on Texas-rigged creature baits and shad-colored flukes. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 12 to 15 ft. Catfish are good on most everything including live bait and prepared bait.

LAVON: FAIR. Water stained; 86-87 degrees: 3.20 feet low. Largemouth bass are slow on shallow crankbaits and Alabama rigs. White bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on live bait.

LEWISVILLE: GOOD. Water stained; 85-88 degrees; 1.01 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Texas rigged plastic baits and spinnerbaits. White bass are good on slabs and Alabama rigs. Crappie are good on minnows and weighted jigs. Catfish are fair on prepared bait and jugged lines.

MARTIN CREEK: FAIR. Water stained; 84-88 degrees; 2.50 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigged baits, and smaller bladed jigs. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows. White bass are fair on slabs. Catfish are good on live bait or prepped bait. Trot lines have shown success with live bait.

PALESTINE: GOOD. Water stained; 84-88 degrees; 1.26 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on topwaters early, Carolina rigged worms, spinners and crankbaits are successful during the day. Crappie are fair on jigs minnows. Hybrid striper are good on minnows. White bass are good on slabs. Catfish are fair on shad.

PALO PINTO: FAIR. Water clear; 79-85 degrees; 1.99 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigs, plastic worms and minnows. Crappie are good on live minnows and jigs around cooler structure. White bass are good on live shad and Alabama rigs. Striped bass are fair to good on live shad and jigs. Catfish are good on live shad, minnows and stinkbait.

RAY HUBBARD: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 85-88 degrees; 2.48 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on medium depth crankbaits, spinners and topwater poppers. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid striper are good on slabs. Catfish are good on trotlines.

RAY ROBERTS: FAIR. Water stained: 86-86 degrees; 0.52 feet low. Largemouth bass are slow on Carolina rigged worms and colder water crankbaits. White bass are slow on minnows and Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. Catfish are good on live bait and stinkbait.

RICHLAND CHAMBERS: FAIR TO GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84-87 degrees; 1.83 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on topwater poppers, plastic worms, and spinners. White bass and Hybrid are good on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on live and cut shad.

SQUAW CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 83-88 degrees; 1.31 feet low. Catfishing continues to be good while fishing around the timber next to creek channels. Look for cooler water this time of the year. Chumming with soured grain is a great way to be more successful when targeting these fish. The largemouth bass fishing has been slow but should improve as the water cools down.

SULPHUR SPRINGS: FAIR. Water stained; 86-87 degrees; 0.24 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigged plastic craws, spinnerbaits, and shallow jigs. Crappie are slow on minnows. Catfish are fair on live bait.

TAWAKONI: FAIR. Water stained; 84-87 degrees; 0.86 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on topwaters in the mornings/evenings, thicker dark green worms, and crankbait during the day. White bass and hybrids are good on slabs and rat-l-traps. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

TEXOMA: GOOD. Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 0.35 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on topwaters and heavy bait. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Striped bass are good on slabs. Catfish are fair on live bait trotlines.

TYLER: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 82-85 degrees; 1.63 feet low Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, Carolina rigged creature baits and crankbaits. Crappie are fair on jigs under docks and in shady spots. Catfish are good all stinkbait. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid striper are good with Rat-L-Traps following schools of bait fish.

WEATHERFORD: FAIR. Water stained; 84-88 degrees; 2.18 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged worms, Texas rigged craws, and deeper reeled baits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines with live bait.

WORTH: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 82-88 degrees; 1.37 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on light colored spinners and topwater poppers. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on livebait.

WRIGHT PATMAN: FAIR. Water stained; 82-87 degrees; 0.36 feet high. Largemouth bass are good with spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and bladed jigs. Crappie are fair on jigs. Catfish are good on live bait.

SOUTH

AMISTAD: FAIR. Water stained; 88-91 degrees; 32.81 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on topwater, crankbaits, and soft plastic worms. Striped bass are fair on large topwaters. White bass are slow. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on shrimp under a cork in 6-15 feet. Yellow catfish are good on trotlines, droplines, and throwlines on live perch. Remember to stay on the Texas side unless you possess a Mexican Fishing License.

CHOKE CANYON: FAIR. Water stained; 84-89 degrees; 16.22 feet low. Largemouth bass that are good in shallow water on frogs, topwaters, and shallow bass jigs. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. All catfish are good on live bait in 5-15 feet.

CORPUS CHRISTI: GOOD. Water stained; 78-85 degrees; 1.81 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigs, spinners and crankbaits. White bass are fair on live shad. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair to good on stinkbait, live or dead shad.

FALCON: FAIR. Water stained; 85-90 degrees; 35.00 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on soft plastic worms, spinners and bass jigs. Smaller spinnerbaits in shallower water has also been successful. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are great cut bait, and stinkbait. Remember to stay on the Texas side unless you possess a Mexican Fishing License.

MEDINA: FAIR. Water stained; 83-88 degrees; 4.43 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on popper topwater tackle early, and plastic worms as well as small lizards. Crappie are fair with weighted jigs and along with White bass are fair on minnows. Striped Bass are fair on jigs and live shad. Smallmouth bass are fair on white grubs and jigs. Catfish are fair on live bait.

TEXANA: GOOD. Water stained; 79-86 degrees; 3.74 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on most reeled baits, and Texas rigs. Crappie are fair on jigs. Catfish are fair to good on cut bait and live bait.

VICTOR BRAUNIG: FAIR. Water stained; 83-87 degrees; Largemouth bass are fair on popper topwater tackle early, and plastic worms. Crappie are fair with weighted jigs. White bass are fair on minnows. Striped Bass are fair on jigs and live shad. Smallmouth bass are fair on white grubs and jigs. Catfish are fair on live bait.

SOUTHEAST

CONROE: FAIR. Water stained; 82-87 degrees; 2.28 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged soft plastics, spinnerbaits, and Rat-L-Traps. Crappie are fair on jigs. Catfish are good on live bait and liver flavored prepared bait.

GIBBONS: FAIR. Water stained; 82-85 degrees; Largemouth bass are fair on light colored Carolina rigged soft plastics, and spinnerbaits. Crappie are fair on jigs. Catfish are good on live bait and blood flavored prepared bait.

HOUSTON COUNTY: GOOD. Water stained; 85-87 degrees; 0.44 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on soft plastics, deep crankbaits, and spinners. White bass are slow except with cover. Crappie are fair on minnows. Bream are good on live worms. Catfish are good on minnows, worms, shad, and stinkbait.

LIVINGSTON: FAIR. Water clearing; 84-88 degrees; 0.70 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on soft plastic worms, crankbaits and spinnerbaits. Striped bass are good on spoons. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on live bait.

RAVEN: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 84-89 degrees; 1.50 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged soft plastic worm crankbaits and spinnerbaits. Striped bass are good on spoons, and live bait. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on live bait.

SAM RAYBURN: FAIR. Water stained; 86-88 degrees; 2.09 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits and soft plastic worms and lizards. Some success with largemouth on top waters early & late. White bass are fair on minnows and Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair on minnows over baited holes. Catfish are good with live bait and cut bait.

TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water stained; 84-88 degrees; 6.89 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on soft plastic worms. Striped bass are fair on bigger jigs. White bass are good on spoons and Alabama Rigs. Bream are good on crickets and nightcrawlers off docks. Channel and blue catfish are good on live bait, stinkbait, and chicken livers.

PANHANDLE

CISCO: FAIR. Water clear; 79-87 degrees; 2.08 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigs, spinners and shakyheads. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers, live and cut shad.

MEREDITH: FAIR. Water clear; 78-85 degrees; 48.07 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on topwaters, Texas rigs and weightless flukes. They have been moving to structure more than normal. Walleye is being caught on live bait and artificial. Channel catfish are fair on cut bait and live bait.

MILLERS CREEK: GOOD. Water clear; 79-87 degrees; 0.98 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on any weed less bass bait among submerged structure and bass jigs. Crappie have been excellent and on crappie jigs that are reflective. White Bass and Hybrid have been good on the south portion of the lake on artificial and live baits. Catfish are good with blood and liver prepared baits.

WEST

ALAN HENRY: FAIR. Water clear 81-85 degrees; 3.62 feet low. Largemouth bass are good to excellent on topwater in the morning, worms, spinners and crankbait. Crappie are slow on jigs or with live bait. Catfish are fair on live bait and with trot lines.

ARROWHEAD: FAIR. Water stained; 80-84 degrees; 1.45 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigs, plastic minnows and shakyheads. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on cut bait and nightcrawlers.

FORT PHANTOM HILL: FAIR. Water stained; 78-86 degrees; 1.41 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigs, spinners, and shakyheads. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on cut shad and stinkbait.

HUBBARD CREEK: FAIR. Water stained; 78-85 degrees; 1.45 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigs, crankbait, bass assassins and shakyheads. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers, live and cut shad.

NASWORTHY: FAIR. Water stained; 75-83 degrees; 0.79 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigs, spinners, plastic worms, and squarebill crankbaits. Crappie are fair on jigs and live minnows looking for deeper cooler water. Catfish are fair on minnows and prepped bait.

OAK CREEK: FAIR. Water stained; 78-84 degrees; 1.36 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on most light-colored plastic baits Texas rigs and Carolina rigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and live minnows. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers, live and cut shad.

O.H. IVIE: FAIR. Water stained; 77-85 degrees; 9.04 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair to good on Texas rigs and crankbait. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on live shad.

POSSUM KINGDOM: FAIR. Water clear; 79-88 degrees; 1.04 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigs, and crankbait. Crappie are good on live minnows and jigs around most docks. White bass are good on live shad. Striped bass are fair to good on live shad and jigs. Catfish are good on live shad, minnows and stinkbait.

E.V. SPENCE: FAIR. Water stained; 79-85 degrees; 35.06 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on spinners, Texas rigs and crankbaits. Crappie are fair on live jigs and minnows. Catfish are good on cut bait and liver.

STAMFORD: FAIR. Water stained; 79-85 degrees; 0.96 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigs. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs. White bass are fair on live shad. Blue catfish are fair on live or cut bait and stinkbait pellets.

WHITE RIVER: No report available

COASTAL

NORTH SABINE: Trout are slowing just a bit and the weather hasn't been favorable. Redfish are good on topwaters in shallow to medium depth.

SOUTH SABINE: Redfish are good at the jetty on crabs. Sheepshead and Black drum are good on live shrimp. Trout are fair by following birds with soft plastics.

BOLIVAR: Trout are fair off the shoreline with soft plastics and plugs. Black drum and redfish are good with most all live bait.

TRINITY BAY: Trout has slowed but are still good drift fishing the open bay. Red fish are good with shrimp. Flounder, sand trout and gulf trout continue to be fair.

EAST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are good on pods of shad and mullet. Redfish are good on crabs and mullet.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are good on topwaters. Bull redfish and Black drum are good on shrimp and crabs.

TEXAS CITY: Trout are good in the channel on shrimp. Redfish are fair on live shrimp crab and mullet.

FREEPORT: Trout on reefs are good on live shrimp. Bull redfish are good on Live shrimp and cut bait.

EAST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are fair on live shrimp in shallow water along with topwaters. Redfish are good on live shrimp.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: Redfish are good on live shrimp. Trout are fair on soft plastics.

PORT O'CONNOR: Trout are fair on topwaters in 3-8 feet, and shrimp when in the right locations. Bull redfish are good on live shrimp and cut bait.

ROCKPORT: Redfish are fair on the shallow blackwater areas. Trout are good and usually better along grass beds on shorelines.

PORT ARANSAS: Redfish have picked up a bit on crabs and finger mullet. Trout are fair on topwaters and gulp bait.

CORPUS CHRISTI: Redfish are fair in the shallows with all live bait. Trout are good on shallow sand bars on spoil banks and rock bars early, then move to deeper parts of these structures. Topwater lures work well when the fish are shallow, but soft plastics produce the best overall experience.

BAFFIN BAY: Trout are good on topwaters in shallow mud. Redfish are good on natural baits.

PORT MANSFIELD: Trout are hitting topwater early, and jig heads. Willow Tails and Ball Tails in Mansfield margarita, red/white, and turtle grass draw lots of thumps mullet and crabs.

SOUTH PADRE: Trout are good every time out with topwater. The mangrove snapper are consistent.

PORT ISABEL: Trout are good for drifters working pods of shad and mullet. Redfish have been bigger than normal on crabs.