Texas-Detroit Runs

Rangers first. Marcus Semien walks. Corey Seager singles to right field. Marcus Semien to second. Adolis Garcia doubles to left field. Corey Seager to third. Marcus Semien scores. Jonah Heim doubles to left field. Adolis Garcia scores. Corey Seager scores. Nathaniel Lowe grounds out to second base, Jonathan Schoop to Spencer Torkelson. Jonah Heim to third. Sam Huff strikes out swinging. Ezequiel Duran grounds out to shallow center field, Jonathan Schoop to Spencer Torkelson.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 3, Tigers 0.

Rangers third. Corey Seager doubles to right field. Adolis Garcia flies out to deep left field to Robbie Grossman. Jonah Heim grounds out to shallow infield, Tarik Skubal to Spencer Torkelson. Corey Seager to third. Nathaniel Lowe doubles to deep left center field. Corey Seager scores. Sam Huff strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 4, Tigers 0.

Rangers fifth. Adolis Garcia lines out to center field to Willi Castro. Jonah Heim homers to right field. Nathaniel Lowe grounds out to second base, Jonathan Schoop to Spencer Torkelson. Sam Huff lines out to left field to Robbie Grossman.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 5, Tigers 0.

Rangers sixth. Ezequiel Duran singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Will Vest. Charlie Culberson singles to shallow center field. Ezequiel Duran scores. Leody Taveras singles to left field. Charlie Culberson to second. Marcus Semien flies out to deep center field to Willi Castro. Leody Taveras to second. Charlie Culberson to third. Corey Seager walks. Adolis Garcia out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Robbie Grossman. Charlie Culberson scores. Jonah Heim walks. Corey Seager to second. Leody Taveras to third. Nathaniel Lowe reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Jonah Heim out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 4 left on. Rangers 7, Tigers 0.