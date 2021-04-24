Texas-Chicago White Sox Runs

White sox third. Nick Madrigal singles to shortstop. Tim Anderson singles to shallow center field. Nick Madrigal to second. Adam Eaton doubles to deep left field. Tim Anderson scores. Nick Madrigal scores. Yoan Moncada singles to shallow right field. Adam Eaton scores. Jose Abreu reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Yoan Moncada out at second. Luis Robert singles to right center field. Jose Abreu to second. Yasmani Grandal grounds out to shallow infield, Nick Solak to Nate Lowe. Luis Robert to second. Jose Abreu to third. Yermin Mercedes singles to shallow right field. Luis Robert scores. Jose Abreu scores. Andrew Vaughn singles to center field. Yermin Mercedes to third. Nick Madrigal reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Andrew Vaughn out at second.

5 runs, 7 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. White sox 5, Rangers 0.

Rangers fourth. Nate Lowe walks. Adolis Garcia strikes out swinging. Nick Solak homers to left field. Nate Lowe scores. Brock Holt singles to shallow center field. Jose Trevino flies out to deep right field to Adam Eaton. Leody Taveras grounds out to first base to Jose Abreu.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 5, Rangers 2.

White sox fourth. Tim Anderson singles to shallow center field. Adam Eaton lines out to shallow infield to Brock Holt. Yoan Moncada singles to second base. Tim Anderson scores. Jose Abreu flies out to shallow right field to Joey Gallo. Luis Robert strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 6, Rangers 2.

Rangers fifth. Willie Calhoun walks. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to right field. Willie Calhoun to third. Joey Gallo called out on strikes. Isiah Kiner-Falefa steals second. Nate Lowe flies out to left field to Andrew Vaughn. Adolis Garcia homers to center field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scores. Willie Calhoun scores. Nick Solak grounds out to shallow infield, Evan Marshall to Jose Abreu.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 6, Rangers 5.

Rangers sixth. Brock Holt called out on strikes. Jose Trevino walks. Leody Taveras called out on strikes. Willie Calhoun singles to second base. Jose Trevino to third. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to shallow right field. Willie Calhoun to second. Jose Trevino scores. Joey Gallo grounds out to shallow infield, Tim Anderson to Jose Abreu.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 6, White sox 6.

White sox seventh. Luis Robert singles to shallow infield. Yasmani Grandal strikes out swinging. Luis Robert steals second. Yermin Mercedes doubles to deep right center field. Luis Robert scores. Andrew Vaughn singles to left center field. Yermin Mercedes to third. Nick Madrigal grounds out to shallow infield to Nate Lowe. Billy Hamilton to second. Yermin Mercedes scores. Tim Anderson strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 8, Rangers 6.

White sox eighth. Adam Eaton strikes out swinging. Yoan Moncada homers to center field. Jose Abreu grounds out to shortstop, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Nate Lowe. Luis Robert strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 9, Rangers 6.

Rangers ninth. Joey Gallo called out on strikes. Nate Lowe called out on strikes. Adolis Garcia homers to left field. Nick Solak strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 9, Rangers 7.