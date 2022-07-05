Texas-Baltimore Runs

Orioles second. Ramon Urias singles to right center field. Rougned Odor flies out to left field to Brad Miller. Ryan McKenna singles to shallow center field. Ramon Urias to third. Robinson Chirinos strikes out swinging. Jorge Mateo singles to right field. Ryan McKenna to third. Ramon Urias scores. Cedric Mullins doubles to right center field. Jorge Mateo scores. Ryan McKenna scores. Trey Mancini doubles to left field. Cedric Mullins scores. Anthony Santander grounds out to shallow infield, Corey Seager to Nathaniel Lowe.

4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 4, Rangers 0.

Rangers fifth. Jonah Heim grounds out to shallow right field, Rougned Odor to Trey Mancini. Nathaniel Lowe singles to shallow left field. Mitch Garver singles to right center field. Nathaniel Lowe to second. Brad Miller singles to left field. Mitch Garver to second. Nathaniel Lowe to third. Josh Smith out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Cedric Mullins. Mitch Garver to third. Nathaniel Lowe scores. Marcus Semien singles to shallow left field. Brad Miller to second. Mitch Garver scores. Corey Seager singles to left center field. Marcus Semien to third. Brad Miller scores. Adolis Garcia grounds out to second base, Rougned Odor to Trey Mancini.

3 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 4, Rangers 3.

Rangers seventh. Mitch Garver homers to right field. Brad Miller flies out to deep center field to Cedric Mullins. Josh Smith grounds out to shallow infield, Rougned Odor to Trey Mancini. Marcus Semien strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 4, Orioles 4.

Orioles seventh. Robinson Chirinos strikes out swinging. Jorge Mateo grounds out to shallow infield, Dennis Santana to Nathaniel Lowe. Cedric Mullins walks. Trey Mancini singles to shallow infield. Cedric Mullins to second. Anthony Santander singles to right center field. Trey Mancini to second. Cedric Mullins scores. Adley Rutschman walks. Anthony Santander to second. Trey Mancini to third. Ramon Urias singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Adley Rutschman to third. Anthony Santander scores. Trey Mancini scores. Rougned Odor lines out to center field to Adolis Garcia.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 7, Rangers 4.

Rangers eighth. Corey Seager singles to deep center field. Adolis Garcia strikes out swinging. Kole Calhoun strikes out swinging. Jonah Heim walks. Corey Seager to second. Nathaniel Lowe homers to center field. Jonah Heim scores. Corey Seager scores. Mitch Garver reaches on error. Throwing error by Jorge Mateo. Brad Miller grounds out to shallow right field, Rougned Odor to Trey Mancini.

3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rangers 7, Orioles 7.

Orioles eighth. Ryan McKenna homers to left field. Robinson Chirinos singles to center field. Jorge Mateo strikes out swinging. Cedric Mullins singles to shallow center field. Robinson Chirinos to second. Trey Mancini walks. Cedric Mullins to second. Robinson Chirinos to third. Anthony Santander grounds out to shallow infield. Trey Mancini out at second.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 8, Rangers 7.

Rangers ninth. Josh Smith strikes out swinging. Marcus Semien singles to shortstop. Corey Seager homers to right field. Marcus Semien scores. Adolis Garcia strikes out swinging. Kole Calhoun called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 9, Orioles 8.

Orioles ninth. Adley Rutschman flies out to shallow left field to Steven Duggar. Ramon Urias flies out to deep left field to Steven Duggar. Rougned Odor homers to right field. Ryan McKenna strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 9, Orioles 9.

Orioles tenth. Robinson Chirinos pops out to shallow infield to Jonah Heim. Ryan Mountcastle pinch-hitting for Jorge Mateo. Ryan Mountcastle pops out to shallow right field to Charlie Culberson. Cedric Mullins doubles to left center field. Ryan McKenna scores.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 10, Rangers 9.