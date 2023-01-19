Texas-Arlington 85, Texas Rio Grande Valley 73

Williams 0-1 1-2 1, Zdor 3-4 1-6 8, Brashear 4-10 0-0 12, Johnston 3-7 6-6 14, Johnson 11-20 7-9 30, Freeman 1-2 1-2 3, Ward 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 2-2 0-0 5, Shanu 0-0 0-0 0, Horiuk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 16-25 73.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run