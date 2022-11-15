Texas-Arlington 100, Hardin-Simmons 59

Bartoszek 4-7 0-1 10, Quinn 5-8 1-2 12, Brewer 3-7 0-1 7, Dykes 3-6 0-0 8, Vicente 1-7 0-0 3, Justice 3-6 0-0 6, Arnold 1-5 0-0 3, Bomer 4-10 0-1 9, Howell 0-3 0-0 0, Hussey 0-2 1-2 1, Bosch 0-2 0-0 0, Truby 0-2 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 2-7 59.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves