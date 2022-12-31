Texas A&M Commerce 82, Incarnate Word 74, OT

Griscti 1-2 0-0 2, Cisse 3-12 11-12 20, Krause 2-8 3-3 7, Miller 5-11 1-2 11, Swaby 2-8 0-0 6, Dennis 7-12 3-5 17, Morgan 4-9 1-2 11, Payne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 19-24 74.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run