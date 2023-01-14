Texas A&M 94, South Carolina 53

Coleman 6-9 0-0 12, Marble 4-8 6-7 14, Dennis 5-7 1-1 13, Radford 2-9 0-0 4, Taylor 8-10 0-0 20, Washington 1-2 1-2 3, Gordon 2-4 0-0 5, Garcia 0-0 2-2 2, Hefner 2-4 0-0 6, Robinson 3-4 6-7 12, J.Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Pratt 0-2 0-0 0, Watkins 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 34-62 17-21 94.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run