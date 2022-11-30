Texas A&M 83, SMU 64

Odigie 1-5 2-2 4, Todorovic 2-6 4-6 10, Williamson 4-11 2-3 10, Nutall 1-6 5-8 7, Phelps 7-19 4-4 23, J.Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Agunanne 1-1 0-0 2, Ambrose-Hylton 0-1 0-0 0, Lanier 2-3 0-0 5, Njie 0-0 1-2 1, Foster 1-1 0-0 2, Wright 0-1 0-0 0, Koulibaly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-55 18-25 64.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run