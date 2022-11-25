Texas A&M 82, DePaul 66

Coleman 5-8 2-4 12, Garcia 0-0 3-4 3, Dennis 3-11 0-0 6, Gordon 0-3 0-0 0, Radford 8-11 11-13 31, Taylor 7-14 4-4 21, Obaseki 1-4 4-4 6, Marble 1-2 1-2 3, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 25-31 82.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves