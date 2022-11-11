Texas A&M 69, Texas A&M-CC 45

Westbrook 0-3 2-2 2, Anguera 2-3 0-2 6, Ellis 3-7 0-0 6, Serrata 4-8 2-2 10, Verano 1-4 0-0 2, Daniels 0-2 0-0 0, Odom 2-4 0-2 4, Allen 3-5 0-2 6, Campbell 0-1 0-0 0, Shishkina 1-4 2-2 4, Whitner 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Aguado 1-3 1-4 3, McGill 1-6 0-0 2, Willstedt 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 18-55 7-16 45
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed