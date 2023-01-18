Texas A&M 54, Florida 52

Castleton 5-10 4-5 14, Fudge 2-11 3-4 7, Jones 3-12 1-2 10, Lofton 2-8 2-2 6, Richard 2-8 1-2 6, Kugel 2-5 2-2 8, Reeves 0-5 0-0 0, Bonham 0-1 1-2 1, Jitoboh 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-61 14-19 52.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run