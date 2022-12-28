Texas 96, Texas A&M-Commerce 53

Kernal 4-8 0-0 9, James 0-3 0-0 0, Deck 1-7 2-4 5, Robinson 9-19 4-5 23, Smith 0-5 0-0 0, Beaty 0-1 0-0 0, Collins 3-5 1-2 7, Lawrence 0-2 0-2 0, Payne 1-1 0-0 2, Harmon 1-3 0-0 3, Russell 2-4 0-0 4, Totals 21-58 7-13 53
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run