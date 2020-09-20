https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Texas-7-L-A-Angels-2-15582433.php
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2
|Texas
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|7
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|White lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Tejeda ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ward rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Dietrich dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Bemboom c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Guzmán 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Apostel 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Huff c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Texas
|211
|100
|020
|—
|7
|Los Angeles
|010
|001
|000
|—
|2
DP_Texas 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Texas 5, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Odor (4), Upton (5). HR_Gallo (10), Tejeda (3), Huff (1), Odor (8), Dietrich (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Cody W,1-1
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|King
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hearn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Allard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|Teheran L,0-4
|1
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Bedrosian
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Sandoval
|4
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Buttrey
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Ramirez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Robles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Teheran pitched to 2 batters in the 2nd.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Kyle McCrady; Second, John Libka; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:00.
