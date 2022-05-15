Texas 7, Boston 1

|Boston
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|30
|7
|6
|7
|Hernández cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|White lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Seager ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Story 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|García cf
|4
|2
|2
|5
|Arroyo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Cordero ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ibáñez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Miller dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Texas
|000
|014
|02x
|—
|7