Texas 62, Southern Cal 48

Adika 1-4 4-4 6, Marshall 5-14 2-2 12, Sissoko 4-5 4-6 12, Littleton 3-11 1-1 8, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Love 0-0 0-0 0, Akunwafo 0-0 0-0 0, Bigby 2-10 2-2 7, Miura 1-3 0-0 3, Totals 16-50 13-15 48
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run