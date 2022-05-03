Texas 6, Philadelphia 4

E_Bohm (4). DP_Texas 2, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Texas 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Reks (1), Hoskins (6), Bohm (3), Vierling (2). HR_Garver (3), Heim (3), Realmuto (2). SB_Vierling (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Gray 3 5 3 3 1 3 Burke W,3-0 2 1-3 3 0 0 0 1 Santana H,4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 King H,1 1 2 0 0 0 2 Bush H,3 1 1 1 1 0 2 Barlow S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

Philadelphia Suárez L,2-1 5 6 5 3 2 3 Domínguez 1 2 1 1 0 2 Nelson 2 1 0 0 0 3 Bellatti 1 0 0 0 0 2

Suárez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:05. A_27,788 (42,792).