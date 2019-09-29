https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Texas-6-N-Y-Yankees-1-14477455.php
Texas 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
|New York
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|31
|6
|10
|4
|LeMahieu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Choo dh
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Ford 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Calhoun lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Frazier rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Santana rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Gardner cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Solak 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Guzmán 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Higashioka c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Estrada ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wade 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Maybin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Texas
|102
|021
|00x
|—
|6
E_Sánchez (15), Tanaka (2). DP_New York 2, Texas 0. LOB_New York 3, Texas 7. 2B_Choo (31). HR_Judge (27). SB_Andrus (31). SF_Calhoun (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Green L,4-5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Tanaka
|3
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Kahnle
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Ottavino
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Britton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|Lynn W,16-11
|7
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|10
|Leclerc
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_Kahnle (Santana).
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:47. A_47,144 (49,115).
