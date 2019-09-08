https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Texas-10-Baltimore-4-14423356.php
Texas 10, Baltimore 4
|Texas
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|44
|10
|20
|10
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|Choo rf
|6
|1
|3
|2
|Alberto 3b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Odor 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Mancini rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Calhoun lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Wilkerson ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Solak dh
|4
|1
|3
|4
|Santander lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Forsythe ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Núñez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Guzmán 1b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Villar 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|DeShields cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Stewart rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Trumbo dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Trevino c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Wynns pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Hays cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Severino c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|R.Martin ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|131
|103
|100
|—
|10
|Baltimore
|010
|010
|002
|—
|4
DP_Texas 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_Texas 15, Baltimore 6. 2B_Guzmán (17), Calhoun (11), Severino (13). HR_Guzmán (9), Odor (24), Núñez (29). SB_DeShields (21). SF_Trevino (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Minor W,13-8
|8
|6
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Guerrieri
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|Farrell
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|Wojciechowski L,2-8
|2
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Ynoa
|2
|6
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Scott
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tate
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Fry
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hess
|2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Givens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_Wojciechowski (Calhoun), Tate (Guzmán).
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:20. A_16,142 (45,971).
