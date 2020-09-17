https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Texas-1-Houston-0-15573659.php
Texas 1, Houston 0
|Texas
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Calhoun dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Solak lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tejeda ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Guzmán 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|Houston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
LOB_Texas 5, Houston 5. 2B_Odor (3), Taveras (4), Gallo (8), Bregman (11). SB_Tucker (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Gibson W,2-5
|9
|4
|0
|0
|3
|9
|Houston
|McCullers Jr.
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|James
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pressly L,1-3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Paredes
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:36.
