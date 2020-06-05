Texans' longtime special teams coach Brad Seely retiring

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans special teams coordinator Brad Seely is retiring after 31 seasons coaching in the NFL.

Seely served as a team’s special teams coordinator from 1989-2019. In all, he has been a coach for 41 years and won three Super Bowls.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to spend over 30 years in the NFL coaching the game I love,” said Seely in a statement. “I want to thank each and every coach, player and staff member I worked with from when I entered the league in 1989 until now. I’ve been blessed to be a part of some of the best organizations in professional sports and I will forever cherish the friendships and memories I’ve made around the league.”

Seely began his NFL career with Indianapolis in 1989 as a special teams/tight ends coach, He went to the New York Jets coaching special teams in 1994 before spending 1995-98 with Carolina.

He spent 10 seasons as New England’s special teams coach (1999-2008), where he was a part of three NFL championships and a 16-0 regular season in 2007. From 2009-10, Seely was in Cleveland Browns before moving to San Francisco, Oakland and Houston.

“Brad Seely is one of the best special teams coaches in NFL history and his contributions to the game have been unparalleled,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said. “I first met Brad when we were both assistant coaches in New England and immediately recognized his ability to connect with his players and teach them about the game in his own unique way. Brad has won at every stop in his 30-year career and his résumé of three Super Bowl victories and five conference championship appearances speaks for itself.

