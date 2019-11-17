Terry's 21 points leads Stanford to 82-64 win over Broncos

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Tyrell Terry scored 21 points, Oscar da Silva added 18, and Stanford beat Santa Clara 82-64 Saturday night.

Daejon Davis added 15 points for the Cardinal (4-0), which was playing the Broncos (3-1) for the first time in 11 years.

Josip Vrankic scored 13 points to lead Santa Clara, which was playing its first road game of the season.

Santa Clara scored the game’s first seven points and had several opportunities to extend that advantage.

The Broncos were still ahead with just over seven minutes in the first half when Jaden Bediako hit a short jumper for a 25-21 edge.

Terry hit a pair of free throws and James Keefe turned an offensive rebound into a basket to tie it, part of a 17-3 run that put Stanford ahead to stay, eventually taking a 38-32 edge into halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Santa Clara: The Broncos rely on an experienced group, with its five top scorers returning. They opened with three straight home wins, including a victory over Washington State. Santa Clara had won three straight against the Pac-12 Conference until Saturday night. The Broncos are without a senior on the roster.

They looked terrific in the first 10 minutes but then lost some of their shooting touch.

Stanford: How Oscar da Silva and Daejon Davis go, so go the Cardinal. The juniors provide leadership and play hard on every possession. They’re joined by two freshmen and a sophomore among the starting five. Both had solid games against Santa Clara, inspiring the younger players.

UP NEXT

Santa Clara: The Broncos return home to host Division II Notre Dame de Namur on Tuesday,

Stanford: The Cardinal continues their six-game, season-opening homestand against Maryland Eastern Shore on Tuesday.