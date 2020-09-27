Tennessee 31, Minnesota 30
Recommended Video:
|Tennessee
|6
|3
|16
|6
|—
|31
|Minnesota
|7
|10
|7
|6
|—
|30
Ten_FG Gostkowski 39, 11:44. Drive: 6 plays, 54 yards, 3:16. Key Plays: Tannehill 44 pass to Raymond; Tannehill 16 pass to J.Smith.
Ten_FG Gostkowski 31, 6:01. Drive: 4 plays, 7 yards, 00:52.
Min_Cook 39 run (Bailey kick), 2:43. Drive: 7 plays, 76 yards, 3:18. Key Plays: Abdullah kick return to Minnesota 24; Cook 11 run; Cousins 11 pass to Jefferson.
Min_Thielen 16 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 8:56. Drive: 10 plays, 88 yards, 5:52. Key Plays: H.Smith 16 interception return to Minnesota 12; Cousins 12 pass to Jefferson; Cook 4 run on 3rd-and-3; Cousins 31 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-3.
Ten_FG Gostkowski 30, 3:18. Drive: 12 plays, 63 yards, 5:38. Key Plays: Tannehill 12 pass to Humphries on 3rd-and-13; Henry 1 run on 4th-and-1; Henry 16 run; Tannehill 23 pass to Humphries; Tannehill 5 pass to McNichols on 3rd-and-11.
Min_FG Bailey 41, 1:41. Drive: 7 plays, 52 yards, 1:37. Key Plays: Cousins 33 pass to Jefferson; Cousins 15 pass to Cook.
Ten_FG Gostkowski 51, 8:57. Drive: 5 plays, 28 yards, 1:18. Key Play: Tannehill 21 pass to J.Smith.
Min_Jefferson 71 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 8:04. Drive: 2 plays, 73 yards, 00:53. Key Play: Abdullah kick return to Minnesota 27.
Ten_Henry 1 run (Gostkowski kick), 3:53. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 4:11. Key Plays: Henry 12 run; Tannehill 38 pass to C.Davis.
Ten_Henry 1 run (pass failed), 1:22. Drive: 3 plays, 65 yards, 1:17. Key Play: Tannehill 61 pass to Raymond.
Min_Rudolph 3 pass from Cousins (pass failed), 10:17. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 6:05. Key Plays: Cook 13 run; Cousins 14 run; Cousins 11 pass to Ham; Cook 10 run on 3rd-and-3; Mattison 15 run.
Ten_FG Gostkowski 54, 6:31. Drive: 10 plays, 39 yards, 3:46. Key Plays: Henry 12 run; Tannehill 8 pass to C.Davis on 3rd-and-2.
Ten_FG Gostkowski 55, 1:44. Drive: 9 plays, 44 yards, 1:58. Key Plays: Tannehill 11 pass to J.Smith; Tannehill 14 pass to J.Smith.
A_0.
___
|Ten
|Min
|FIRST DOWNS
|23
|22
|Rushing
|10
|10
|Passing
|13
|11
|Penalty
|0
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|3-13
|4-10
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-1
|0-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|444
|464
|Total Plays
|73
|62
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|7.5
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|134
|226
|Rushes
|35
|33
|Avg per rush
|3.8
|6.8
|NET YARDS PASSING
|310
|238
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-11
|2-13
|Gross-Yds passing
|321
|251
|Completed-Att.
|23-37
|16-27
|Had Intercepted
|1
|2
|Yards-Pass Play
|8.2
|8.2
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|9-7-7
|6-6-5
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-47.7
|3-44.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|43
|63
|Punt Returns
|2-5
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-30
|2-47
|Interceptions
|2-8
|1-16
|PENALTIES-Yds
|4-45
|3-20
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-0
|2-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|31:32
|28:28
___
RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 26-119, D.Evans 3-9, Tannehill 4-9, Humphries 1-0, Raymond 1-(minus 3). Minnesota, Cook 22-181, Mattison 8-27, Cousins 2-14, Thielen 1-4.
PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 23-37-1-321. Minnesota, Cousins 16-27-2-251.
RECEIVING_Tennessee, C.Davis 5-69, J.Smith 5-61, Humphries 4-41, Raymond 3-118, Pruitt 2-16, Henry 2-11, McNichols 1-5, Tannehill 1-0. Minnesota, Jefferson 7-175, Thielen 3-29, Cook 2-18, Rudolph 2-11, Ham 1-11, Beebe 1-7.
PUNT RETURNS_Tennessee, Raymond 2-5. Minnesota, None.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Tennessee, Raymond 1-30. Minnesota, Abdullah 2-47.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Tennessee, Joseph 7-0-0, J.Brown 6-1-0, R.Evans 4-3-0, Vaccaro 4-2-0, Simmons 4-1-1, Butler 4-0-0, Landry 3-2-0, Byard 2-2-0, Fulton 2-0-1, D.Jones 2-0-0, Clowney 1-1-0, Crawford 1-0-0, Hooker 1-0-0. Minnesota, Kendricks 6-4-0, H.Smith 6-3-0, Harris 6-2-0, H.Hill 5-2-0, Gladney 5-0-0, Wilson 4-0-0, Odenigbo 3-0-0, Stephen 3-0-0, J.Johnson 2-1-0, Wonnum 2-1-0, Ngakoue 2-0-1, Boyd 2-0-0, Holmes 1-1-0, Davis 1-0-0, Nickerson 1-0-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Tennessee, Joseph 1-5, Hooker 1-3. Minnesota, H.Smith 1-16.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Minnesota, Bailey 54, Bailey 49.
___
OFFICIALS_Referee Clete Blakeman, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Mark Hittner, LJ Tom Stephan, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Michael Banks, BJ Scott Helverson, Replay Mike Chase.