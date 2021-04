Izzy Casucci scored five goals to lead St. Joseph to a 19-2 girls’ lacrosse win at Danbury.

Autumn Murphy had three goals and three assists for coach Leland Gray.

Meghan Hoynes, Maddigan Leifer and Olivia Badeaux scored two goals each.

Hannah Siljamaki, Teagan Cavaliere, Katie Miller, Mallory Doyle and Mackenzie Trafecante each found the back of the net once.

Hoynes had five assists, Siljamaki two, Casey Mayglothling two, Cavaliere one, Miller one and Mia Geignetter one.

Casucci earned six draw controls, Leifer two, Mayglothling two and Badeaux one.

Sam Miller made three saves.