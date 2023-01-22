Temple 56, No. 1 Houston 55

Hicks 4-10 0-0 12, Jongkuch 1-2 0-0 2, Jourdain 2-5 3-3 7, Miller 1-4 4-4 6, White 1-2 1-2 3, Battle 1-9 4-4 7, Dunn 3-12 7-8 16, Okpomo 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 14-45 20-22 56.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run