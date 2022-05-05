Tellez sets Brewers record with 8 RBIs in 18-4 rout of Reds

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez homered twice and set a Milwaukee Brewers record with eight RBIs to extend his recent power surge in an 18-4 blowout of the reeling Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night.

Tellez broke a 2-all tie and put the Brewers ahead for good with a 453-foot grand slam off Vladimir Gutiérrez (0-5) in the third inning. He had a two-run shot off Dauri Moreta that traveled 431 feet in the sixth. Tellez capped his big night with a two-run double off the right-field wall in the eighth against Matt Reynolds, an infielder who came in to pitch after the game got out of hand.

Tellez has homered four times in his last four games to increase his season total to seven.

Kolten Wong also homered for the Brewers. Andrew McCutchen went 4 for 5, scored twice and had four RBIs. Christian Yelich was 2 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs.

The Reds have lost eight straight and 19 of 20. They've also dropped their last 12 road games. It marks the first time since 1945 that Cincinnati has endured 12 consecutive road losses within the same season.

Gutiérrez entered with a 3-0 career record and 2.37 ERA against the Brewers, but he wasn’t nearly as effective this time. He allowed eight hits and seven runs in 4 1/3 innings while also hitting two batters with pitches and committing two errors.

After each team scored twice in the first, Milwaukee’s four-run outburst in the third began when Gutiérrez hit Willy Adames in the helmet with a pitch. Adames got right back up, stayed in the game and headed to first base.

Yelich walked and McCutchen singled to load the bases. Tellez then ripped a 1-0 pitch that cleared the wall in right-center.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta (1-1) recovered from a shaky start and allowed three runs in five innings while striking out seven and walking two.

Tellez extended Milwaukee's lead to 9-3 in the sixth with a drive into the second deck beyond the right-field wall. The Brewers poured it on with four runs in the seventh and five in the eighth.

Cincinnati's bullpen struggled so much that the Reds turned to Reynolds to get the final out in the eighth after Lucas Sims walked Jace Peterson on four pitches with the bases loaded. Reynolds allowed an RBI single to McCutchen and Tellez's two-run double before retiring Tyrone Taylor.

REDS CLAIM DUGGER

The Reds claimed right-handed pitcher Robert Dugger off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Dugger, 26, pitched in one game for Tampa Bay this season, allowing three runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. He was designated for assignment on Monday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: OF Tyler Naquin and OF Nick Senzel were removed from the starting lineup and placed on the injured list with no injury designation, an indication that both are sidelined with COVID-19-related issues. The Reds selected outfielders Albert Almora and Ronnie Dawson from Triple-A Louisville as substitute players to fill the open roster spots. ... RHP Luis Castillo is expected to make his season debut Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Castillo, who has been recovering from a right shoulder strain, struck out seven and allowed three hits over 4 1/3 shutout innings for Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday in his third rehabilitation appearance. … Manager David Bell said it would likely be “more than a couple of days” before 1B Joey Votto plays again. Votto went on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday.

UP NEXT

The three-game series concludes Wednesday afternoon with Hunter Greene (1-3, 6.00 ERA) pitching for the Reds and Adrian Houser (2-2, 2.53) starting for the Brewers in a matchup of right-handers.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports