Tellez HR, throw spark Brewers over Braves 2-1 in Game 1 STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer Oct. 8, 2021 Updated: Oct. 8, 2021 8:01 p.m.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez spoiled Charlie Morton’s gem with a two-run homer in the seventh inning and threw out a runner at home plate, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Atlanta Braves 2-1 Friday in the opener of their NL Division Series.
Corbin Burnes, Adrian Houser and Josh Hader combined on a four-hitter that gave Milwaukee the early lead in this best-of-five series. Game 2 is Saturday in Milwaukee.