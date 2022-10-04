Teen from hurricane-hit Florida catches HR, meets Yankees JEFF MILLER, Associated Press Oct. 4, 2022 Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 7:53 p.m.
1 of4 Braylon Sheffield, 14, of Fort Myers, Fla., shows one of the balls given to him by New York Yankees' Oswald Peraza as Sheffield is interviewed after the first baseball game of a doubleheader between the Yankees and Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Braylon caught Peraza's home run ball and they traded after the game. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Samantha Sheffield, right, looks on as her son Braylon Sheffield, 14, both of Fort Myers, Fla., gives an interview after the first baseball game of a doubleheader between the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Braylon caught a home run ball hit by Yankees' Oswald Peraza. A security guard told the Sheffields the Yankees would like the ball, which they gladly handed over. After the game, they met with Peraza outside the visitors’ clubhouse and received some signed baseballs and tickets to a future Yankees game in Arlington. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 New York Yankees' Oswald Peraza (91) celebrates his solo home run with manager Aaron Boone, center right, in the second inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 New York Yankees Oswald Peraza, bottom, slides in under Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) to steal second base during the fifth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A mother-son trip to a major league game for a Florida family in need of diversion after their home was hit by Hurricane Ian turned into much more on Tuesday afternoon.
Samantha Sheffield and 14-year-old son Braylon were in town from storm-ravaged Fort Myers, sitting in the lower deck in left field at Globe Life Field when New York Yankees rookie Oswald Peraza hit a long drive in their direction against the Texas Rangers.