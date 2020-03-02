Team Bryan Brothers win WTT Celebrity All-Star Match

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Team Bryan Brothers beat Team Sharapova 22-13 on Sunday in the World TeamTennis Celebrity All-Star Match at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa.

The match featured Bob and Mike Bryan, Sam Querrey and Rio Olympics champion Monica Puig from the Vegas Rollers, Ryan Harrison and Coco Vandeweghe of the San Diego Aviators, Madison Keys of the Orlando Storm, Taylor Townsend of the Philadelphia Freedoms and player/coach Mardy Fish of the New York Empire.

The Bryan brothers, tennis’ winningest doubles team in the midst of their final year together on the ATP Tour, capped off the match with a 5-2 victory over Harrison and Fish and were named the match’s co-MVPs.

“It’s a good way to showcase WTT,” Mike Bryan said. “Sellout crowd. Energy was off the charts. Every one of the players is in a great mood.”

Townsend helped Team Bryan Brothers to a 15-6 lead after the first three sets. She teamed with Keys to beat Vandeweghe and Puig 5-0 in the opening set, women’s singles, partnered with Mike Bryan to down Vandeweghe and Harrison, 5-3, in mixed doubles, and subbed in for Keys to finish off a 5-3 victory in women’s singles.

Two-time WTT champion and five-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova coached her team in her first appearance at a tennis event since her retirement from the WTA Tour was announced Wednesday. Sharapova is scheduled to play two matches during the World TeamTennis season with the Orange County Breakers on July 28-29.

“I’ve been part of World TeamTennis ever since I was a little girl. It was really the event that gave me the experience that I needed at that age,” said Sharapova, who won WTT titles with the Breakers in 2004 and 2017. “I’ve played World TeamTennis on this court, so good memories to be back here. Every athlete, you have to say I’m finished at one point and it came for me this week.”

The WTT Celebrity All-Star Match kicked off WTT’s 45th season at the home of WTT’s San Diego Aviators.