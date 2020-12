The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling League results of Dec. 4 saw Team 9 (Ron Rubano, Joe Alacron, Drew Kennedy, Manny Cabral) maintain its first place lead of 8 points over Team 5 ( Mark Paskus, Lou Viglione, Bob Vagnini, Guy Favreau).

Gerry Cordone had the high single game scratch of 237.