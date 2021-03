Team 9 (Ron Rubano, Joe Alacron, Drew Kennedy, Manny Cabral) continues in first place by five points over Team 13 (Chet Grygorcewicz, Bob Wolfe, Ken Kanyuck, Rich Schwam) in the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling League.

Rich Schwam had the high single game scratch of 269 and the high series scratch with 672.