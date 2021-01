The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling League competed on Jan. 15.

Team 9 (Ron Rubano, Joe Alacron, Drew Kennedy, Manny Cabral) in first place by three points over Team 8 (Paul Schuerlein, Pepe Cruz, Dean Coronis, Bob Flemming).

Rich Schwam had the high single game scratch of 255.

Mark Paskus had the high game with handicap of 293.

John Verdeschi had the high series scratch with 683.

Mark Ryan had the series with handicap of 780.

Rich Schwam is the individual high average leader at 194.23.

John Verdeschi is at 192.74 and Manny Cabral is at 191.67.

Team 7 (Gary Robenseifer, Mark Ryan, Bob Chasse, John Verdeschi) tied a new season high for a team handicap game with 993 and a new season high for team handicap series of 2,816.