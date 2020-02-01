Team 7 takes over first place in Tuesday Bowling League

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling on Jan. 28 met at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield.

Team 14 (Paul Schuerlein, Greg Babash, Ernie Santo, Carl Bluestein) moved into first place and has a two-point lead over Team 7 (Peter Pappas, Rick Frank, Ron Vitale, Ken Kanyuck).

Bob Burke rolled the scratch single game of 236.

Angelo Cordone rolled the three-game series scratch of 624.

Sam Caiola had a single game with handicap of 294.

Alan Careddu had the three-game with handicap of 748.

Drew Kennedy is the high individual match point leader with 81 points.

The league’s individual high average is Manny Cabral at 196.43.

John Verdeschi is at 194.89 and Angelo Cordone is at 193.78.